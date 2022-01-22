Fitness tips every pregnant woman should know so as to give safe, healthy birth

According to a study published in The Journal of Perinatal Education, the current maternity care environment has increased risks for healthy women and their babies despite technology and medical science's ability to manage complex health problems. The results in another recent report published by the Milbank Memorial Fund, Evidence-Based Maternity Care: What It Is and What It Can Achieve (Sakala & Corry, 2008), revealed that birth is less safe for mothers and babies than it should be, causing harm where it could be avoided.

Hence, it is important to discuss and highlight the expert-approved methods to increase safety for mothers and babies and describe what every pregnant women needs to know in order to have safe, healthy births. Want to ensure a safe and healthy delivery of your baby?

Tips for safe and healthy delivery by a doctor:

Dr Aruna Kalra, Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram shares, “In order to ensure a safe and healthy birth, every pregnant woman should start taking care of herself as soon as she gets to know about her pregnancy so as to take good care of the baby growing inside her.”

She adds, “A good healthcare provider and a place of birth with good birth history is equally important. In order to keep the birth process safe and healthy, it is very important to respect the simple, natural process and not interfere in any way. Routine health check-ups, a healthy diet, proper medications and a few precautions is all what you need for a healthy delivery.”

Pointing out that the pregnancy phase should be lived simply by being happy and without any worry or trouble, Dr Aruna emphasised, “During pregnancy, a number of psychological changes occur in a woman’s body. However, keeping stress and anxiety at bay, you can overcome any challenge that comes your way. Every pregnant woman should know that it is better to let the labour pain begin on its own. It is the best way to ensure that the baby is ready to be born.”

Suggesting that the expecting mother should move around, walk and change positions throughout the labour, Dr Aruna revealed, “This helps her to cope up with the labour pain while gently allowing the baby to move into the pelvis. Follow all healthy pregnancy habits and you are good to go for a safe and healthy labour and birth!”

Tips for safe and healthy delivery by a fitness expert:

Nutritionist, Dietician and Fitness Expert Manisha Chopra recommends that it is important for expecting mommies to know that nutrition and exercises play the most important role in fulfilling the wish of a safe and healthy delivery. “Pregnancy is the time to enjoy food cravings while eating healthy and nutritious food and not the time to cut calories or go on a specific diet,” she shares.

Asserting that the pregnant women need approximately 300 calories more per day to keep the baby healthy, Manisha explained, “The nutrients you consume directly contributes to baby’s growth and development. Calcium, proteins, iron, folic acid, etc are all necessary. So, don’t forget to include lots of veggies, fruits, whole grain breads and low fat dairy products in your diet.”

She also stressed on drinking plenty of water and other fluids like soups, coconut water, fresh fruit juice and smoothies in order to keep the pregnant women hydrated. Manisha revealed, “During pregnancy, the blood volume of a woman increases and so, drinking enough water can help prevent problems like constipation and dehydration.”

It is also important to indulge in simple exercises during pregnancy, she said and suggested a simple 30-minute walk to help improve sleep, increase energy, reduce back pain and swelling, boost mood and prevent weight gain. She concluded by adding, “Every pregnant woman should get enough sleep. Following a healthy routine for these 9 beautiful months will ensure a safe and healthy delivery.”