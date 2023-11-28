5 tips to keep winter depression at bay

Despite the biting cold and fear of catching seasonal infections, winter season brings with it a pleasant and dreamy vibe. Not only one is able to achieve their fitness goals with ease, but there are more opportunities to indulge in your favourite food considering you can burn it better. However, not everyone finds their mood aligned with the happy vibe of the season. The season could make some people moody, gloomy and low on energy. Seasonal affective disorder or SAD, a type of depression is prevalent in the cold season and is usually reported during fall and winter season and gets better by spring and summer. The symptoms include feeling sad or listless most of the day every day, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, feeling sluggish, experiencing cravings, feeling hopeless among others. People may have trouble falling asleep, have poor appetite, anxiety during spring and summer SAD. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 29: 7 benefits of consuming bajra in winters, ways to add the millet to your diet)

Seasonal affective disorder or SAD, a type of depression is prevalent in the cold season and is usually reported during fall and winter season and gets better by spring and summer. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you too have a tendency to slip into winter depression, here are some effective strategies to keep the dreaded condition at bay. In an interview with HT Digital, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder Director, Manasthali says stepping out in sun, increasing physical activity, staying socially connected are some of the measures that can manage symptoms of SAD.

TIPS TO AVOID WINTER DEPRESSION

1. More exposure to sunlight

Exposure to sunlight not only helps with our daily dose of Vitamin D but also helps brain release a hormone called serotonin which is associated with boosting mood and easing anxiety. Spend a good amount of your time in sun. The limited exposure to natural light can impact mood and disrupt circadian rhythms, contributing to conditions like Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

2. Engaging in regular physical activity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While you may not feel like stepping out of your bed on a cold winter day, doing so can play wonders with your moods. Doing your regular exercise will help you generate the happy hormones in your body. So, never skip exercise no matter how gloomy the day looks.

3. Staying socially connected

Take out time to nurture your relationships and friendships and stay connected with your loved ones during the cold season. Reaching out for support if needed can be instrumental in navigating the emotional challenges that may arise during the colder, darker months.

4. Cultivating positive habits

Practicing mindfulness, self care and other such positive habits can help elevate your mental health and beat the winter blues. Cut down on social media and savour nutrient-rich foods to stay positive.

5. Acknowledge the potential impact of winter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Proactively adopting coping mechanisms, individuals can better maintain a positive mindset and overall well-being during this season. Find what suits you and plan accordingly.

Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Catch your daily dose of Fashion Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs