58-year-old grandma of 14 inspires others after transforming her life through weight training: ‘My new superpower’

In old age, many, especially women, often avoid working out, believing that it could lead to an injury. However, strength training does exactly the opposite. It not only builds muscle but also reduces the risk of injury and strengthens the body, which is often necessary as you get older.

Eileen transformed her life through weight lifting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Canadian man shares frustration after getting scammed by Delhi locals every day, praises Mumbai: 'I'll never go back…'

On June 6, Eileen White, a 58-year-old grandma of 14 kids, shared her personal transformation journey on Instagram, and her story will inspire you to help your parents get fit. Eileen, who suffered from hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's, and lupus, began her fitness journey at the age of 55 using simple household items and abandoned weights left by her kids.

Through a consistent routine of strength training and improved nutrition, Eileen experienced a significant boost in her physical stamina and daily energy levels. These lifestyle changes resulted in a noticeable shift in her body composition that she describes as a way to reverse the ageing process. Here's what she did:

Reclaiming her strength

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to Eileen, she started her fitness journey at 55, and it’s been almost three years of lifting weights. Additionally, in the second year, she began coaching other women on their fitness journeys. “Ladies, the science is in - we need to lift weights and eat enough real food for your body to transform! If this grandma of 14 with hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's, lupus, can enjoy a health revolution, so can you,” she wrote, sharing the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Eileen, she started her fitness journey at 55, and it’s been almost three years of lifting weights. Additionally, in the second year, she began coaching other women on their fitness journeys. “Ladies, the science is in - we need to lift weights and eat enough real food for your body to transform! If this grandma of 14 with hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's, lupus, can enjoy a health revolution, so can you,” she wrote, sharing the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, she can be seen performing various strength-training exercises, which many may think are difficult for an elderly woman. However, she nails them all perfectly. Among the exercises she did, a few were: one-arm kettlebell row, weighted sumo squats, weighted lunges, pushups, weighted arm dips, standing shoulder press, and more.

‘Grandma revolution’

As Eileen says, it was quite by accident that she discovered weight training at age 55, and she called it her ‘superpower.’ She added, “It started with weight training without weights; I used body weight and a $2 band I got on clearance at Walmart. Then I discovered some weights my sons left behind, and used them just three times a week, along with eating the right nutrients for my body.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Moreover, the changes motivated her to continue. She revealed that when she was consistent, she noticed rapid changes. For instance, she no longer needed a nap in the middle of the day, a cranky window in her house was easy to open, and most importantly, she could go up and down the stairs without getting short of breath.

“Then one day, I saw a picture of myself and was shocked at how my body was slowly transforming. My new superpower is turning back the hands of time. My grandma revolution continues, and I plan on living as strongly and independently as long as God allows,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON