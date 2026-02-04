Struggling to run longer? Fitness expert explains why most runners lose stamina early and 9 ways to fix it

Running has become much more than a fitness trend. Today, many people turn to running to manage weight, improve energy levels, and cope with stress-related health issues. Post Covid-19 breathing discomfort, rising obesity, and lifestyle fatigue have also encouraged people to start running regularly. However, a common challenge soon appears, which may include getting tired too quickly. Many runners feel out of breath within minutes and struggle to maintain pace. This usually has little to do with shoes or speed. The real issue is stamina. Stamina allows your body to keep moving without feeling drained. According to fitness expert Sumit Dubey, endurance improves when runners train smart, stay consistent, and allow their bodies time to adapt. With the right habits, anyone can build stamina safely and steadily. Building stamina is not about running faster, but it is about training smarter and staying consistent. (Adobe Stock)

Tips to increase stamina for running 1. Start slow and let your body adapt “One of the biggest mistakes runners make is starting too fast. When the body is not ready, fatigue and injuries follow. A simple rule is to run at a pace where you can still talk comfortably,” Dubey tells Health Shots. Increase your distance or speed slowly, no more than 10 percent each week. This gives your muscles, lungs, and joints enough time to adjust and build endurance naturally.

2. Train your breathing for better endurance Poor breathing can drain energy quickly. Many people take short, shallow breaths while running. Instead, focus on deep breathing from your belly. Try inhaling for three steps and exhaling for two. This helps deliver more oxygen to your muscles and reduces side stitches, making running feel easier and more controlled.

3. Add strength training to support running Stronger muscles help you run with less effort. Exercises like squats, lunges, planks, and glute bridges strengthen your legs, hips, and core. According to Dubey, strength training not only improves stamina but also lowers the risk of injuries, especially knee, ankle, and lower back pain.

4. Use interval running to boost heart capacity Interval training involves alternating fast running with slow jogging. For example, run fast for 30 seconds, then jog for one minute. Repeat this cycle six to eight times. Research shows that interval running improves VO₂ max, which is the body’s ability to use oxygen efficiently, an important factor for stamina.

5. Fuel your body the right way Many runners unknowingly eat too little, especially carbohydrates. Carbs are your body's main energy source while running. Include whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in your meals. Protein helps repair muscles, while healthy fats provide long-lasting energy. Staying hydrated is equally important, as even mild dehydration can reduce stamina.

6. Prioritise sleep and recovery Stamina improves during rest, not just during workouts. Aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep every night. Rest days help muscles recover and prevent burnout. Skipping recovery can slow progress and increase the risk of injury.

7. Train your mind along with your body “Running is as much mental as it is physical. Breaking your run into smaller sections, focusing on steady breathing, and using positive self-talk can help you push through tired moments. Simple mindfulness techniques can also improve focus and endurance,” explains Dubey.

8. Maintain a healthy body composition Carrying excess weight can make running harder, but eating too little can weaken muscles. A balanced diet and regular activity help maintain a healthy weight and steady energy levels.

9. Monitor your health signals If you feel dizzy, extremely breathless, or unusually tired, consult a doctor. Issues like anemia, thyroid problems, or lingering post-viral fatigue can affect stamina without obvious signs.

Building stamina takes time and effort. Stay consistent, listen to your body, and focus on gradual progress. With these simple tips, running longer will start to feel easier and more natural.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)