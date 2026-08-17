6 everyday dietary habits that may affect women’s hormones, according to a dietitian

Hormonal health is instrumental to a woman's overall well-being, as hormones regulate several facets of her physical and emotional health. For hormones to remain in a healthy equilibrium, lifestyle factors play an important role, with particular emphasis on diet. What you eat can influence digestion, gut health, and insulin levels, all of which may affect hormonal balance.



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Dietician Kajal Wattamwar, gut health specialist and co-founder of Healthy Steady Go, identified a few dietary mistakes that may affect hormonal health. But before that, how do you know if your hormones are out of balance? She highlighted some possible indicators: “If you have been dealing with stubborn acne, irregular periods, unexplained weight gain, or fatigue despite trying to eat healthy, your everyday diet may be influencing your hormones more than you realise.”

She also mentioned that maintaining hormonal balance requires proper nutrition, particularly for women with PCOS or thyroid disorders.

Here are a few dietary precautions the expert listed:

1. Refined seed oils

Refined cooking oil poses health problems.

Processed foods, restaurant meals, and takeaway foods are prepared using refined seed oils, making them a regular part of many people's diets.

Soybean, sunflower, and canola oils are among the most commonly used seed oils in these foods.

A diet high in omega-6 fats and low in omega-3-rich foods may contribute to inflammation and reduced insulin sensitivity, particularly in women with PMOS.

Instead of eliminating seed oils entirely, aim for a more balanced diet by adding omega-3-rich foods such as walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and fatty fish.

2. Sugar

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Eat sugary desserts in limitation.

{{^usCountry}} Even if you have cut back on desserts, sugar may still be present in everyday foods such as ketchup, breakfast cereals, packaged granola, flavoured yoghurt, and products labelled as ‘healthy.’

Frequent blood sugar spikes can raise insulin levels, which may stimulate excess androgen production in women. This may cause symptoms such as acne, irregular periods, and unwanted facial hair.

Choose unsweetened yoghurt whenever possible and check food labels for hidden sugars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if you have cut back on desserts, sugar may still be present in everyday foods such as ketchup, breakfast cereals, packaged granola, flavoured yoghurt, and products labelled as ‘healthy.’

Frequent blood sugar spikes can raise insulin levels, which may stimulate excess androgen production in women. This may cause symptoms such as acne, irregular periods, and unwanted facial hair.

Choose unsweetened yoghurt whenever possible and check food labels for hidden sugars. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Skimmed and conventional dairy

Find out if you are lactose intolerant or not.

Dairy products, particularly skimmed milk, may be associated with higher IGF-1 levels, as per some findings.

Dairy may worsen acne in some hormonally sensitive women, but its effects vary from person to person.

There is no need to eliminate dairy unless you notice that it consistently triggers symptoms.

If you notice symptoms after dairy, discuss alternatives with a healthcare professional instead of eliminating it on your own.

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4. Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are viewed as a healthier alternative to sugar, but some may alter the composition of gut bacteria.

Consume artificial sweeteners in moderation, including estrogen metabolism.

5. Soy products

Whole soy foods such as tofu, tempeh, and edamame are generally safe for most women.

Highly processed soy products, such as soy protein isolates found in some protein bars and shakes, are best consumed in moderation.

Women with thyroid conditions, particularly Hashimoto's thyroiditis, should discuss their soy intake with their healthcare provider if they have concerns.

Surprisingly, the final item she mentioned was not a food, but a type of container. The dietician cautioned against microwaving food in plastic containers, reusing single-use water bottles, or eating from hot takeaway packaging. These practices may increase exposure to chemicals such as BPA and phthalates. Some of these chemicals can mimic hormones in the body and may affect normal hormonal signalling over time, especially with repeated exposure to these materials.

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However, she also advocated that there's no single food that may be the sole reason behind poor hormonal health, as the dietician emphasised a combination of poor lifestyle choices, from diet to lack of physical activity to sleep quality and inadequate stress management.

How to know when you should see a doctor? “If you're experiencing persistent symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, or unexplained weight changes, it's important to consult a healthcare professional,” she advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.