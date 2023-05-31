6 sweet fruits to satisfy your sugar cravings naturally

For many, a hearty meal is incomplete without a scoop of ice cream, pastries or sweets. But considering the adverse effect of sugar on waistline, oral health and other aspects of well-being, people tend to resort to artificial sweeteners which duplicate the taste of sugar but have very little or no calories. While they certainly satiate cravings for sugar but are not free of ill effects. World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest guidelines has warned against the long-term use of non-sugar sweeteners saying it could cause type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, among other chronic diseases. WHO has encouraged people to consume naturally occurring sugar in fruits for instance, or eat unsweetened food and beverages. (Also read: Limit use of artificial sweeteners; health experts support WHO's latest guidelines against use of NSS) World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest guidelines has warned against the long-term use of non-sugar sweeteners

"It is only human to have a sweet tooth and crave for sweetness in the form of sugary foods like desserts or juices, as the taste not only satiates our taste buds, but also our brain. But, what makes sugar so unhealthy and hazardous to our body is that it provides us with ample calories without any nutrition and it increases the risk of many problems like heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer," says Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF.

FRUITS TO SATIATE SUGAR CRAVINGS

Bakshi suggests fruits that can help fight sugar cravings.

1. Mangoes

They are a sweet fruit with high levels of natural sugar. They also contain fibre and a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C, A, E, and K, as well as a range of B vitamins. One mango a day, preferably before 5 pm, is perfect to keep you energetic all day, keep sugar cravings in check, and mood swings in control.

2. Pear

Consuming pears regularly can help manage blood glucose levels. Pears can be consumed whenever one has a sweet craving because they are delicious and healthful. Pears are high in fibre, reduce cholesterol and manage body weight and blood sugar.

3. Watermelon

Indulge in watermelon without feeling too guilty because it has lots of iron and diuretic properties to reduce water retention. These will satisfy your sugar cravings.

4. Muskmelon

Muskmelon is sweet but low in calories. The refreshing fruit also helps to beat summer heat and reduce sugar cravings. It thus helps in weight loss too.

5. Guava

Eating guavas on a regular basis can lower blood sugar levels. This fruit has a low glycaemic index. The high fibre content means it keeps you fuller for a longer time and keeps you away from food cravings.

6. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are some of the best foods to consume when you are having sugar cravings. Because they are low-glycaemic fruits, they provide plenty of sweetness without spiking blood sugar.