62-year-old Chennai senior citizen reveals shockingly simple diet, fitness secrets: No gym to 3 idlis, badminton and…

In a world obsessed with complex gym routines and restrictive fad diets, a 62-year-old man from Chennai is by proving that consistency and simplicity are the ultimate keys to longevity. A June 25 Instagram video posted by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan highlighted the senior citizen's remarkably disciplined yet accessible lifestyle. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

The routine: no weights, just movement

In Chennai, a disciplined 62-year-old encourages youth to prioritise mobility, avoid junk food, and engage in regular exercise. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

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Despite his lean and energetic build, the Chennai resident admitted he didn't realise how much he stood out, stating in the video Jayachandran posted: "But I didn't know I was that fit."

When asked about his workout regimen, the man revealed he completely skips weight training. Instead, his fitness relies entirely on functional, daily movement: "In the morning, I do stretches. In the evening, I do badminton." To power this routine, he maintains a steady sleep schedule, sharing, "I sleep for 6 hours (per day)."

His dietary habits follow a strict, timely blueprint dominated by clean, home-cooked Indian meals, portion control, and lean protein:

⦿ Breakfast: "Three idlis, egg whites and salad."

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Mid-morning snack: "At 11:30 am, I eat channa." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Mid-morning snack: "At 11:30 am, I eat channa." {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Lunch: "At 12:45 pm, I eat chapati, curd rice and veggies."

⦿ Dinner: “I eat chapati with veggies, channa or black dal.”

Warning to youngsters: 'Junk food spoils health'

The fitness enthusiast also corporated a vital message for the younger generation, urging the youth to prioritise basic mobility over sedentary habits and to look closely at what they consume: "Do stretches and sweat with activities like running, walking or any sport," he advised, adding, "Avoid the junk food. Even if it is veg, it will spoil your health."

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He also spoke about the deep connection between mental well-being, rest, and physical health to ward off age-related ailments: "Don't get depressed. Have a good sleep. You can avoid all the diseases. The only thing is exercise." Also read | Enjoy weekend sports? Here's how to take care of your joints and protect yourself from injuries

Why staying active after 60 is vital

By balancing a clean, protein-conscious vegetarian diet with daily movement, this 62-year-old is serving as a living blueprint for healthy aging. The senior's lifestyle choice aligns perfectly with geriatric health recommendations. As per WHO and health experts, staying active after the age of 60 is critical for several physiological reasons:

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⦿ Combating sarcopenia: Muscle mass naturally declines with age. Engaging in active sports like badminton helps preserve muscle strength, skeletal alignment, and joint flexibility.

⦿ Cardiovascular and cognitive health: Racket sports and aerobic activities boost circulation, significantly lowering the risk of strokes, heart disease, and cognitive decline or dementia.

⦿ Balance and agility: Activities that require quick directional changes — like badminton — sharpen reflexes and balance, drastically reducing the risk of falls, which are a leading cause of severe injury in seniors.