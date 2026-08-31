66-year-old fitness entrepreneur Renu Sindhu celebrates her birthday by working out with her granddaughter at the gym

Fitness is not a fad for everyone. For some, it is a lifestyle that they choose every day. And Ahmedabad-based content creator, grandmother and fitness entrepreneur Renu Sidhu is undoubtedly one of them.

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Taking to Instagram on August 30, Renu shared a video of her working out with her granddaughter at the gym on the occasion of her 66th birthday. The exercises she performed in the video, all the while carrying her granddaughter, are impressive for someone even half her age.

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From Bulgarian split squats to weighted hip thrusts

{{^usCountry}} Renu is seen in the video performing a range of exercises with her granddaughter in her arms. They included the weighted Bulgarian split squats with a kettlebell in one hand and her granddaughter in the other, multiple types of squats, and then hip thrusts, all while holding the child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renu is seen in the video performing a range of exercises with her granddaughter in her arms. They included the weighted Bulgarian split squats with a kettlebell in one hand and her granddaughter in the other, multiple types of squats, and then hip thrusts, all while holding the child. {{/usCountry}}

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“Strong roots grow strong branches!” wrote Renu in the caption. “I want my granddaughter to grow up seeing strength not as an option, but as a standard. That building muscle isn’t just about looking fit; but about creating a foundation of health that lasts a lifetime.”

“I lift today so I can keep up with her tomorrow. Showing up for myself means I can show up for her too. I want a future with my granddaughter that is filled with ‘yes’, yes to running, yes to playing, and yes to keeping up with every single milestone of hers,” she added.

More about Renu Sindhu

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Renu Sidhu’s journey is far from ordinary. A 'round-the-clock mother of three', she didn't just join a gym — she built one. At 54, she became a gym entrepreneur with Samurai Fitness in Ahmedabad.

Her accolades are a testament to her grit: she is a gold medalist in female powerlifting (2017), she even won 'Battle of the Fittest Woman of Gujarat' (2019), and was the first runner-up of Mrs Galaxy Queen Classic (2019). Renu also shared that she is an NSDC-certified fitness trainer (2021).

Renu follows a simple philosophy: discipline over motivation. For her, fitness isn't a hobby; it’s a lifestyle dictated by discipline. She told HT Lifestyle in a recent interaction, "Fitness doesn't come from intermittent bursts of motivation, but from deliberate daily practice and choices that no one sees."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.