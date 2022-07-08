7 effective Ayurveda tips to keep cough and cold at bay this monsoon

Monsoon is here and so are the number of health issues that are common in this season. Cough, cold and throat issues are especially rampant in humid conditions. Considering the risk of contracting viral, bacterial or fungal infections is high in rainy season, it is important to take adequate prevention measures. It is also important to keep your immunity high with right food and regular exercise. (Also read: Monsoon Ayurveda: Simple and effective health tips during rainy season)

There are many immunity-boosters which are commonly found in your kitchen and that can help you stay healthy. Turmeric milk or combining the spice with some black pepper and honey can help keep cough and cold issues at bay. Drinking tulsi or ginger tea can help too. It is also recommended to gargle with turmeric-salt water 2-3 times a day. Apart from this steam inhalation can help too.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggests useful Ayurvedic remedies to keep monsoon illnesses at bay.

1. Ginger and honey

Take 1 tsp shonth (dry ginger powder) with a tsp of honey thrice a day half hour before meals.

Dosage for kids: 1/4th tsp shonth & honey.

2. Turmeric, pepper and honey

Take 1 tsp turmeric with a pinch of black pepper and honey twice a day half an hour post meals.

Dosage for kids: Half of adult dose.

3. Drink different kinds of warming and throat soothing teas like tulsi tea, fenugreek tea, ginger- mint tea, liquorice tea

4. Gargle with turmeric-salt water 2-3 times a day.

5. Licorice/Yastimadhu and honey: Take 1 tsp of Yastimadhu (known as Mulethi in general language) and add a tsp of honey in it. Have it twice a day 40 mins post meals. Mulethi is not recommended for people with hypertension.

Dosage for kids: Half tsp mulethi and honey.

6. Steam Inhalation with water boiled with mint, ajwain, methi and haldi.

7. Drink warm water throughout the day.

Dr Bhavsar suggests reducing intake of fatty foods, fried, stale and street food and trying light home-cooked food instead. She also recommends practicing Bhastrika, Anuloma viloma and Bhramri Pranayama twice every day, in the morning and at night.

Ayurvedic Formulations that work effectively for cold and cough are:

- Sitopladi Churna with honey

- Trikatu churna with honey

- Talisadi churna with honey

- Laxmivilas Ras with warm water

- Tribhuvankirti Ras with warm water

- Lavangadi Vati with warm water

- Khadiradi Vati with warm water

The Ayurveda expert, however, warns that these formulations should always be had after consulting an ayurvedic doctor.

