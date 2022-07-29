7 effective tips to improve body posture and prevent chronic pain

A bad body posture can affect your muscle and bone health, increase your chances of injury and make even natural body functions like digestion and breathing difficult. Being mindful of how you are sitting or standing on the other hand can ease those chronic aches and pains that become consistent and more troublesome with time. Sitting for longer hours working or binge-watching shows could cause posture issues. (Also read: Common posture mistakes we all make; how to correct bad posture)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thanks to gravity that our feet are grounded. But it is this gravity against which our postural muscles work so that we don’t end up face planting. It is the inherent tone of our extensors that protects our joints and ligaments from falling out of alignment and keeping our torsos upright. But those long working hours slouching on your desk, sitting cross-legged and binge watching those Netflix marathon web-series takes a toll on our muscles and risks for spinal wear and tear causing chronic pain," says Dr Mohit Kukreja, Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Here are 7 tips to avoid that postural decay by Dr Kukreja.

1. Don’t be a hunch

It puts a strain on your spine, constricts the inside organs like the intestines and lungs, making it difficult to digest your food or get enough breathing space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Don’t droop on your work desk

Slouching makes you feel comfortable but is a curse for your posture. The ideal working posture is sitting upright on a curved office chair with a small rolled towel or a cushion behind the back, knees and hips at the same level and feet flat on the floor.

3. Stand up tall

Straighten up. Pretend you are leaning against the wall with your head upright, chin tucked in with ears, shoulders and knees in alignment. You will look better and feel best.

4. Beware of the ‘tech neck’

Are you working on your laptop all day or using your phone to text all the while. Take a break to stretch your neck and upper back intermittently. That will add up over time to give you better joint kinematics. Try lifting your phone to your eye level and not bend your neck to Whatsapp your friend or colleague.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Drive right

Don’t be a low rider and recline on your car seat on those long drives. Make sure you sit upright, knees and hips at the same level, legs unlocked and a pillow under the back.

6. Your ‘flats’ got your back

High heels might be a fashion but low, flat daily foot wear saves your joints and ligaments from all the strain. Preserve the stilettos only for that special night since they alter the arch of your backbone.

7. Move, stretch, relax, stay fit

Shedding pounds from your belly, having a daily workout plan which involves stretches and regular conditioning exercises for your joints keeps your body in shape. Low impact activities like swimming and tai-chi improves mobility and decreases joint problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON