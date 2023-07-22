7 personal items you should never share with anyone for your health's sake

It's raining infections this monsoon as cases of gastrointestinal diseases, cough and cold, skin allergies, eye allergies are on the rise. With high humidity and water logging, the risk of bacterial and viral diseases increase manifold during this time of the year. Certain infections can spread by way of sneezing or coughing, and many infections can also be transmitted while using personal hygiene items of others. Experts advise not to share your bathroom essentials or personal items with even family members to prevent getting infections like E.coli, salmonella, shigella bacteria, or viruses like norovirus, rotavirus and staph, not even soaps. As per a study, about 62 percent of bar soaps were found to be contaminated. (Also read: Preventing Monsoon hair fall: 7 amazing foods to protect your tresses this monsoon)

Experts advise not to share your bathroom essentials or personal items with even family members to prevent getting infections during monsoon.(Freepik)