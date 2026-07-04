7 signs of protein deficiency you shouldn’t ignore: Dietitian shares how to fix your protein intake with dietary changes

A lot of people think they are getting enough protein just because they follow a balanced eating pattern. But mild protein inadequacy is actually more common than most people realise, especially among those who skip meals, follow restrictive diets, or rely heavily on refined carbs. The body often sends subtle signals to indicate a lack of protein. These early warning signs can be easy to miss, but they usually suggest that your protein intake is lower than what your body truly needs.

7 signs you’re not eating enough protein and how to fix them (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

“Protein is essential for energy, muscle repair, and overall health, yet many people don’t realise they may not be getting enough. Mild protein deficiency is more common than expected, especially among those with irregular meals or carb-heavy diets. The body often shows early warning signs in subtle ways,” Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietitian & HOD – Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, at Aster Whitefield, tells Health Shots.

Constant hunger and early cravings

One of the earliest signs of low protein intake is lingering hunger soon after meals. Even if you’re eating enough calories, you may still feel unsatisfied or snack frequently. Protein helps regulate fullness hormones and keeps you full for longer. When meals are low in protein, your body digests food faster, leading to a quicker return of hunger.

Fix it with:

Eggs, yoghurt, lentils, chicken, soy, nuts

Balanced meals with protein + fibre + healthy fats

Gradual loss of strength

A decrease in strength is another common sign. You may notice that everyday activities feel slightly harder. This happens because protein is essential for maintaining and repairing muscle tissue. Without enough intake, muscle breakdown can slowly outpace muscle repair.

Persistent fatigue and low energy

Frequent fatigue can also be a hidden indicator of protein deficiency. Protein provides the amino acids required for enzymes, hormones, and neurotransmitters that support energy metabolism. When intake is low, your body may struggle to maintain stable energy levels, leaving you feeling drained even after rest, according to the expert.

Hair thinning, skin dullness, and brittle nails

Protein is responsible for building keratin and collagen. When intake is not appropriate, your body prioritises essential functions first, which lead to noticeable changes in hair, skin, and nails.

Common signs include:

Increased hair shedding

Weak or brittle nails

Dull or dry skin

Slow recovery after exercise or illness

If soreness lasts longer than usual or recovery feels delayed, it could be linked to low protein availability. Protein plays a major role in tissue repair and immune recovery. Without enough of it, even minor injuries or workouts may take longer to heal.

Swelling or puffiness (fluid retention)

In some cases, low protein levels in the blood can cause mild swelling, especially in areas such as the feet and ankles. This happens because proteins help maintain fluid balance in the body. While not always obvious, this can be an important nutritional signal that should not be ignored.

Frequent illness or weak immunity

Protein is essential for building antibodies and supporting immune function. If you’re getting sick more often or taking longer to recover from common infections, low protein intake may be a contributing factor.

How to fix protein deficiency?

Most adults don’t need extreme dietary changes, just consistency and balance. The goal is to include a high-quality protein source in every meal instead of trying to compensate for it all at once.

Best whole-food protein sources:

Eggs

Dairy (milk, yoghurt, paneer)

Fish and poultry

Soy products

Lentils, beans, chickpeas

Nuts and seeds

When supplements help?

Protein powders can be especially useful for:

Busy professionals

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts

Older adults

People with higher nutritional needs

Whey protein is a high-quality, fast-absorbing option for most people.

Plant-based blends (pea + rice protein) work well for vegetarians or those avoiding dairy.

Protein deficiency does not just occur all of a sudden. Instead, it builds quietly with small signs like fatigue, hunger, weaker recovery, and changes in hair or skin. Improving your protein intake doesn’t have to be complex. With simple dietary upgrades and the right supplements when needed, one can quickly restore balance, energy, and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.