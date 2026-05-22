72-year-old grandmother of 5 proves there is no age limit to bodybuilding, shows super toned physique at Taiwan event

In a display of ‘strength and beauty’ that has captivated the internet, 72-year-old Lin Sui-tzu is proving that the golden years can be the most powerful. As a ‘grandmother of five’ and one of Taiwan’s oldest active female bodybuilders, Lin has become the face of a burgeoning fitness movement after taking first place in the over-70 category at the 2025 President’s Cup Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. Also read | 80-year-old grandmother isn't just living, she's thriving with 5-day gym, 90-minute workouts, high-protein diet

Strength and elegance on stage

At 72, Lin Sui-tzu defies age stereotypes as a bodybuilder. (YouTube/ ELTA Sports)

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In a March 8 Instagram video documenting her journey, which was shared by TaiwanPlus News, Lin is seen commanding the stage with a poise that belies her age. Standing before a panel of judges, she radiates confidence in a shimmering, purple bikini. Her physique is a testament to years of disciplined labour: her legs are firm and sculpted, her core is tight, and her back shows the deep, defined muscle lines typical of an elite athlete.

Throughout the footage, she moves through a series of mandatory poses — extending her arms to highlight her triceps, twisting to show the symmetry of her back, and maintaining a constant, beaming smile. In one poignant moment, she is seen in the gym, her face etched with concentration as she performs heavy workouts.

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{{^usCountry}} "I remember when I was young, I really wanted to wear a bikini during my twenties," Lin shared in the TaiwanPlus News interview. "But back then, society was more conservative, so there didn’t seem to be many opportunities to wear one. I’m 72-years-old already... and I can stand on stage and show my strength and show my beauty," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I remember when I was young, I really wanted to wear a bikini during my twenties," Lin shared in the TaiwanPlus News interview. "But back then, society was more conservative, so there didn’t seem to be many opportunities to wear one. I’m 72-years-old already... and I can stand on stage and show my strength and show my beauty," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leading by example {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leading by example {{/usCountry}}

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Lin’s path to the podium didn't start in a gym, but reportedly in a clinic – for years, she worked as a diabetes educator in Taipei, advising patients on managing chronic conditions. According to a 2025 Scmp.com report, she often encountered resistance from seniors who felt exercise was too difficult or time-consuming.

At age 69, she decided to stop talking and start doing. To better understand the resistance training she recommended to her patients, she started training six days a week, focusing on muscle definition and bone density. "I thought weight training was merely about building massive muscles, but I soon realised it emphasises health and muscle definition instead," she told Taiwan-based Common Health Magazine, as per Scmp.com.

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Lin added: “Once you have muscle, you display a kind of powerful beauty... You gain confidence. I feel that kind of beauty radiates from your heart because you have confidence in yourself and you have dignity.”

Despite the societal pressure in East Asia to conform to standards of 'thinness and femininity', Lin remains undeterred. Beyond the weights, she remains an active painter, yoga practitioner, and ballroom dancer: “I hope that even in old age, I can still teach people to paint, dance, and lift weights in a nursing home,” she said.

‘I hope I’m that fit at 72’

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The response to Lin’s journey has been a wave of digital admiration. Instagram users responding to TaiwanPlus News's video noted that she looks 'decades younger', with many praising her 'face card' and her role as a 'beautiful example of ageing powerfully'.

A person commented, “I hope I’m that fit at 72.” Another wrote, “She looks incredible, hard to believe she is in her 70s.” Someone also commented, “Wow she looks like in her 40s!”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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