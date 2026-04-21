80-year-old grandmother isn't just living, she's thriving with 5-day gym, 90-minute workouts, high-protein diet

Joan’s transformation began in January 2017 when she was 70. In her Instagram Highlights, she revealed that at 198.6 pounds (90 kg), she was struggling with high blood pressure , acid reflux, vertigo, and painful arthritis. Faced with increasing dosages of medication, Joan decided to make a change, leaning on her daughter — a fitness professional — to help her navigate the world of weight training and macronutrients. Over the first three years, Joan lost 65 pounds (29 kg) through steady, sustainable progress.

Joan MacDonald is redefining what it means to age. At 80, the Canadian grandmother is a fitness inspiration , moving from a life of chronic pain and medication to becoming a gym powerhouse. Her journey proves that the human body is remarkably adaptable, regardless of the age. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

Joan's fitness routine Joan doesn't just stay active; she trains with intent. Her current regimen is more rigorous than many people half her age, focusing on a mix of heavy resistance and consistent cardiovascular work.

⦿ Proper warm-up: Joan begins every session with a dedicated warm-up to prepare her joints and muscles, especially important given her history with arthritis.

⦿ Strength training, five times per week: Her workouts include heavy compound movements like bench presses, kettlebell squats, lat pulldowns, and machine chest presses. She notes that in the beginning, she relied more on machines to manage pain before transitioning to dumbbells.

⦿ Cardio integration, 3–7 times per week: Depending on her current goals, Joan performs between 15 and 45 minutes of cardio per session to maintain heart health and stamina.

⦿ Post-workout stretch, 15 minutes: Every session ends with a full 15-minute stretching routine to aid recovery and maintain flexibility.