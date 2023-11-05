8 morning detox drinks to fight air pollution

As Delhi NCR's AQI continues to be in severe category, people are reporting health issues like cough, cold, exacerbation in asthma symptoms and other respiratory problems. Toxic air can take a heavy toll on your wellness and can affect both physical and mental health. If you too are waking up with burning eyes, sore throat and dull mind, it's time to start a morning detox routine that will help minimise adverse effects of air pollution. Starting your day with warm water and herbal teas can help clear out toxins and boost metabolism. Hydrating foods and those with antioxidants can help provide cellular protection and eliminate toxins. (Also read: Delhi Pollution: How to take care of your lungs; dietary tips and lifestyle changes)

Morning detox routines are often emphasized for several reasons, focusing on jumpstarting the body's natural processes and promoting overall well-being. (Freepik)

"Morning detox routines are often emphasized for several reasons, focusing on jumpstarting the body's natural processes and promoting overall well-being. Detox drinks can be a great way to boost your body's natural cleansing processes, especially in the face of environmental challenges like air pollution," says Manpreet Kaur Paul, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Here are 8 morning detox drinks that are full of antioxidants, vitamins and other essential nutrients that can help flush out toxins and boost metabolism, as suggested by Paul.

1. Green tea with lemon

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help counteract the effects of pollution. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon for an extra dose of Vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting properties. The catechins in green tea act as powerful antioxidants that may help protect cells from damage caused by air pollutants. Lemon is loaded with Vitamin C which supports the immune system and helps neutralize free radicals.

2. Warm lemon water

A simple and effective option to remove toxins and improve your digestive health is a glass of soothing warm water and lemon. Lemon stimulates the liver and promotes detoxification. Warm water aids digestion and can help eliminate toxins from the body.

3. Turmeric and ginger tea

Turmeric and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties. No wonder tea made with fresh turmeric and ginger in hot water is quite soothing for our body and mind. One can also add a dash of honey for sweetness. Turmeric and ginger are amazing to have during pollution season as they have anti-inflammatory properties, and they may potentially reduce inflammation caused by exposure to pollutants. Both spices are rich in antioxidants, providing a defense against oxidative stress.

4. Cucumber and mint infused water

Another morning drink that you can rely on is cucumber and mint-infused water. As you know cucumber is hydrating and mint adds a refreshing flavour. More importantly both these ingredients have detoxifying properties. Cucumber contains antioxidants that may help combat free radicals while mint has a soothing effect on the digestive system and adds a refreshing flavour.

5. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera is known for its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory effects. Mix a tablespoon of aloe vera juice with water and a splash of lemon juice and voila you get a powerful detox drink. Aloe vera supports the liver's detoxification processes. It has anti-inflammatory properties, potentially mitigating inflammation caused by pollutants.

6. Beetroot and carrot juice

Beets and carrots are rich in antioxidants and can support liver function. Juicing them together makes for a tasty and beneficial drink. They can also aid in cellular protection and help the body eliminate toxins.

7. Chia seed detox drink

Mix chia seeds with water and let them soak overnight. In the morning, add a splash of lemon or lime juice. Chia seeds are rich in fibre and can aid in digestion. Chia seeds also aid in waste elimination and provide a feeling of fullness, potentially helping control appetite and maintaining a healthy weight.

8. Matcha smoothie

Blend matcha powder with spinach, banana, and almond milk for a powerful antioxidant-rich smoothie. Matcha is a concentrated form of green tea, offering a high dose of antioxidants. Spinach and banana contribute vitamins and minerals, supporting overall health.

Benefits of morning detox

Morning detox can help your body rehydrate after a night of sleep and help you feel refreshed. Such drinks can also support liver function and encourage mindfulness.

Paul shares health benefits of morning detox:

• Toxin elimination: Overnight, the body undergoes various metabolic processes, and toxins can accumulate. Morning detox rituals, such as drinking water or herbal teas, can help flush out these toxins, promoting a clean start to the day.

• Boosting metabolism: Drinking warm water or herbal teas in the morning can kickstart metabolism. This helps in better digestion throughout the day and may support weight management.

• Hydration: After a night of sleep, the body can be dehydrated. Drinking water in the morning replenishes fluids, supports organ function, and contributes to overall hydration.

• Digestive health: Certain morning detox drinks, like warm lemon water or herbal teas, can stimulate the digestive system. This can help in the efficient breakdown of food and absorption of nutrients throughout the day.

• Healthy skin: Hydration and the elimination of toxins contribute to healthy skin. Morning detox rituals may play a role in promoting clear and radiant skin.

• Enhancing mental clarity: Proper hydration and the elimination of toxins can contribute to improved cognitive function and mental clarity, setting a positive tone for the day.

• Liver function: The liver plays a crucial role in detoxification. Morning detox practices may support the liver in processing and eliminating toxins accumulated during the night.

• Healthy habits: Incorporating a morning detox routine into your daily schedule can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. It serves as a healthy habit that contributes to overall well-being

• Improved energy levels: Hydrating and supporting bodily functions in the morning can contribute to increased energy levels throughout the day.

• Mindfulness: Morning detox rituals, such as preparing and savouring a healthy drink, can provide a moment of mindfulness. This intentional start to the day can positively impact mental well-being.

It's important to note that while morning detox practices can be beneficial, but they are not a substitute for a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, and regular exercise. The overall combination of these factors contributes to optimal well-being.

