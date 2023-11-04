Delhi Pollution: How to take care of your lungs; dietary tips and lifestyle changes

There is no relief from air pollution as Delhi-NCR's air quality continues to deteriorate with AQI levels in severe category. Pollution exposure can cause inflammation in lungs and lead to adverse respiratory health effects. Oxidant air pollutants such as ozone, particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide can affect lung function. They can also lead to difficulty in breathing, allergy flare-ups, asthma, and other lung issues. It is important to take care of your lungs by adopting the right lifestyle practices and eating a balanced diet with a lot of antioxidants and nutrients. Consuming adequate liquids, fruits, vegetables and regular physical activity can also enhance lung capacity. (Also read: Air pollution can damage your child's lungs; 8 important measures to save kids from toxic air) Individuals with pre-existing lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, COPD, or respiratory infections are at a high risk due to exposure to poor-quality air.(Shutterstock)

Winter air pollution can significantly impact lung health. During this season, there are elevated concentrations of harmful substances like particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide in the air. Individuals with pre-existing lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, COPD, or respiratory infections are at a high risk due to exposure to poor-quality air. This exposure can manifest as an increase in breathlessness, cough, fever, a change in the colour of sputum to yellow, or a drop in oxygen saturation (SpO2), along with throat irritation. Therefore, they should use their inhaler or prescribed medicine regularly. If any of these symptoms appear, they should consult their pulmonologist, says Dr Puneet Gupta, Head - Pulmonology, Intervention Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension.

"To protect your lungs from increasing air pollution, prioritize antioxidant-rich foods like berries and leafy greens, along with Omega-3 sources such as fatty fish and seeds. Incorporate herbal teas like green tea for their anti-inflammatory benefits. Stay hydrated to maintain respiratory mucus. Including all types of fruits in your diet can also help prevent lung damage from rising pollution levels. These dietary adjustments, coupled with reducing exposure during peak pollution hours and quitting smoking, can significantly improve lung health," says Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

"Now is the season when pollution is at its peak, and with winter approaching, it becomes a crucial time for our lung health. Patients suffering from lung diseases, allergies, COPD, or interstitial lung disease are more susceptible to the adverse effects of increased pollution levels and changing weather. During this time, viral infections are also prevalent, which can further impact these patients. To mitigate these risks, there are a few general lifestyle changes and dietary adjustments we can make," says Dr. Sourabh Pahuja, Senior Consultant, Dept of Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

How to fight pollution and protect lungs

It is imperative to prevent pollution exposure as much as possible and wearing masks and using air fresheners can help. It is important to keep doing physical activities and Yoga or deep breathing exercises to enhance lung function.

"During peak pollution hours i.e. early mornings and evenings, it is advisable to limit outdoor activities and consider wearing protective masks preferably N 95 over surgical to safeguard your lungs amid increasing air pollution. Manage interior air quality by minimizing the use of chemical cleaners and air fresheners. Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, yoga, or swimming, can enhance lung capacity and overall respiratory function. Quitting smoking is imperative, as it greatly impacts lung health and exacerbates the effects of air pollution. Additionally, practicing deep breathing exercises like pursed-lip breathing and diaphragmatic breathing can improve lung function and clear the airways. Maintaining a clean, dust-free home is also essential to prevent indoor allergens and irritants that can worsen respiratory issues. You can also consider incorporating air-purifying plants to improve indoor air quality. Optionally, air purifiers can be used as well," says Dr Modi.

One can also rely on natural air purifiers in the form of plants that can help get rid of pollutants and clean the air inside the house naturally.

"People can also improve indoor air quality by using a good-quality air purifier or by introducing certain plants like Areca palm, snake plant, money plant, and aloe vera, which significantly clean the air inside the home. When going outside, it's advisable to limit outdoor activities to the afternoon and avoid outdoor work or exercise during early morning and late evening hours. Wearing a good-quality N95 mask can help prevent exposure to poor air quality, especially during morning and evening hours," says Dr Gupta.

Dietary changes for pollution

Dr Pahuja advises a balanced diet, multivitamins, proper hydration to help prepare the body for battling pollution.

"In terms of diet, it's essential to maintain a healthy, well-balanced diet that includes adequate carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Additionally, for individuals with vitamin deficiencies, such as vitamin D or vitamin B, it's advisable to incorporate multivitamins into their diet. Hydration is another critical factor to consider during this season. Everyone should ensure they remain adequately hydrated by increasing their fluid intake to maintain normal hydration levels in the body," says the expert.

What people with pre-existing respiratory disorders should do amid pollution

"Individuals with respiratory or allergic disorders, it's recommended to avoid going outside during peak pollution times, such as early mornings and late nights. Exercising outdoors in heavily polluted weather should also be avoided. Wearing an N-95 mask while venturing outside can help prevent viral infections and minimize exposure to pollution. For individuals with respiratory disorders, it's important to continue taking their prescribed medications before going out. To prevent viral infections, consider getting vaccinated, especially for influenza and pneumococcal vaccines. This is particularly crucial for individuals over the age of 65 and those with chronic conditions like chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, chronic respiratory diseases, or chronic heart disease," says Dr Pahuja.

If anyone develops respiratory symptoms like cough, breathlessness, or fever lasting more than three to five days, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional.

"With the upcoming Diwali festival, the air quality is expected to worsen due to firecracker burning and increased vehicle pollution. Hence, it's crucial to implement preventive measures and stay hydrated by consuming plenty of liquids and seasonal fruits over the next month," says Dr Gupta.

