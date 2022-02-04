A glimpse of Milind Soman's usual routine: '50 pushups before lunch'

Milind Soman believes that no excuse is good enough to skip your fitness routine. The actor, who is a model and a fitness enthusiast, is our fitness goal for today and every other day. Milind Soman swears by high intensity workouts and running and always inspires her fans to start taking their workouts seriously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Milind Soman believes in doing the impossible. A few weeks back, Milind cycled his way from Mumbai to Delhi in order to seek alternative transportation ideas which are sustainable and eco-friendly. Through this initiative, Milind addressed the issue of vehicular transmission which leads to air pollution.

Milind can do it all – from turning his own home garden to his fitness zone to getting on top of a wall of sorts and acing pushups in the heat of Tamil Nadu, while being on the sets of his upcoming film. Milind, who is currently in Tamil Nadu for his shooting schedule, is having a lot of fun merging work and fitness. A day back, Milind shared a set of pictures and videos on his Instagram profile and showed us how his lunch time looks like on the sets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: In Tamil Nadu, Milind Soman took a break before lunch to do this...

Milind believes in doing his usual fitness routine before lunch – 50 pushups. The actor, who is currently in Mudumalai Hills, took a break before lunch and slayed 50 pushups, before indulging into a plate of rice, sambaar and veggies. "Last day of shoot in the beautiful Mudumalai hills! 50 pushups before lunch as usual," wrote Milind in the caption. Take a look:

Pushups help in building upper body strength, mainly triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, traditional pushups also help in strengthening the lower body and the core muscles by engaging the abdominal muscles. It also helps in building physical strength and boosting energy.