'Fight lazy': The real reason behind Milind Soman's famous selfie rule

Milind Soman, actor, model and a fitness enthusiast, is known to motivate everyone around him to lead by better life through exercise. The actor swears by running and high intensity workouts. Milind's Instagram profile is a plethora of his fitness pictures and videos and each of them comes with the necessary dollop of motivation to lead us to workouts.

From cycling the almost-impossible distance from Mumbai to Delhi, to finding alternatives to transportations that causes vehicular pollution, Milind's fitness routine intends change for his life and the world around. Milind does not stop at Instagram to serve motivation to his fans. He has an infamous rule when he meets his fans on the road, or in public. Milind is not an easy person to get a selfie out of – you need to give your best in pushups to impress him for a selfie.

A day back, Milind shared the real reason behind why he came up with this rule for clicking pictures with his fans. Even though it started on the note of avoiding selfies, soon it became the identity of his selfies and a word around that he can be impressed only through fitness. Milind needs you to give 10 pushups, if you're a girl, or give 20 pushups, if you're a guy, if you want to click a picture with him.

"When you try this, you realise that you can do it and maybe that motivates you to do more, or you can't and you might be motivated to start taking better care of yourself," read an excerpt of his post. However, he also added that this rule is not applicable for pregnant women, people who have suffered recent injuries and people in uniform. Read his post here:

Pushups help in building upper body strength including triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. They also help in strengthening the spine, lower back and core muscles.