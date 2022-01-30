Milind Soman doesn’t let clothes come in the way of his fitness. Here’s proof

Milind Soman does not let anything come between him and his fitness routine – not even traditional clothes. The actor, model and fitness enthusiast is our fitness motivation for today and every other day. Milind, when not working, is often spotted in the middle of a run or acing workout routine in a park or in his own home.

Milind is a running enthusiast and believes in conquering the impossible. Milind recently took up a cycling marathon and covered the distance between Mumbai and Delhi as a part of his initiative of seeking alternatives to curb vehicular transmission that causes air pollution. Milind believes in a sustainable living that comes with good health and healthy mind.

The actor keeps sharing snippets of his own fitness routine on his Instagram profile and they manage to set the bar higher for us every time. A day back, Milind shared a short video of himself acing pullups in traditional clothes. Clothes are meant to protect our body from the weather, they are not meant to come between us and our fitness routine - that's what Milind believes. In a white kurta set, Milind can be seen acing pullups to perfection in the recent video. "Clothes are meant to protect your body from the weather, they shouldn’t stop you from doing what you need to do," he wrote. He also shared his fitness state of mind with these hashtags with his post - #traditionalwear, #health, #love, #pullups, #happiness, #life, #reels and #indianwear. Take a look:

Pullups come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the back, arm and shoulder muscles. They also help in grip and the overall body strength. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, pullups help in improving the physical and the mental health of the body, thereby enhancing the fitness level.