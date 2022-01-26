Aamna Sharif's High Lunge Pose for Pilates session is perfect midweek workout, here's why you should do it

Actor Aamna Sharif is on the ninth sky, after making her digital debut as a cop in the third season of the psychological crime web drama, Damaged. Though she may be busy because of her busy work schedule, the star avoids neglecting her workout routine. Recently, Aamna indulged in a Pilates session with her trainer and served us a dollop of workout goals. If you needed some midweek motivation, this is it.

Aamna trained with celebrity Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit, who has trained stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Pooja Hegde and more. Namrata posted a picture from their workout session and captioned it, "Holding it still #PilatesGirl." The photo shows the duo working out on the Cadillac Reformer at the Pilates studio. They did a full-body stretch asana called the Anjaneyasana or Crescent/High Lunge Pose.

Take a look at the post:

The pictures show Aamna, wearing a dark blue sports bra and matching workout tights, nailing the routine. To do the pose, the star raised both her hands to open up the chest and stretched her legs in the opposite directions to get into a lunge pose and form an inverted V with them.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates primarily helps in developing muscle tone and building strength and flexibility. Its other benefits include the potential to increase fat loss and achieve a toned lean-looking physique. It also boosts resilience, shapes up mental wellness, provides balanced muscular strength on both sides of the body and enhances control in the back and limbs.

Anjaneyasana or Crescent/High Lunge Pose Benefits:

Yoga's Anjaneyasana or Crescent/High Lunge Pose stretches the hip on the back leg, strengthens the hip flexors and extensors and opens up the torso, chest, and shoulders. It also stretches the psoas muscles, strengthens the quadriceps, gluteus maximus, calf muscles and hamstrings, and builds strength for the muscles that support the knee.

So, are you ready to work out today?

