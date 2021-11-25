Adah Sharma prepped herself for her festive look through kickboxing

Adah Sharma believes in balancing her looks - that's why, before posing for the cover of a magazine in a festive attire, she decided to prepare herself through high intensity workouts. And we are talking about kickboxing. Adah Sharma is a fitness enthusiast and her workout routines often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of stories, pictures and videos.

For Wednesday, Adah was all geared up with her kickboxing kit and in gher comfy athleisure to own the day at the gym. In one of the videos, Adah can be seen kicking her kickboxing pillow in full force. Dressed in a black cropped top and a pair of khaki gym trousers, Adah stretched her legs and brought them to the same height as that of her face. Then in one swift motion, she can be seen hitting the pillow with her other leg.

In another video, Adah can be seen working on her core and leg muscles by holding a gym string and stretching her body backwards. She balanced her body on her feet and stretched it backwards to form an arc. In the third video, she can be seen practising her kickboxing skills by throwing kicks in the air vigorously. "Midweek pre workout to enjoy your festive look," she accompanied her video with these words. Take a look at her festive fashionable look in a pink and golden lehenga accessorised with a pretty tiara, and the midweek workout preparation that went behind it.

Kickboxing, which makes for an ideal cross-fitness workout, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in reducing stress and burning the extra calories of the body. It also helps in enhancing the confidence and developing the overall posture of the body. Kickboxing also helps in improving the coordination of the body.

