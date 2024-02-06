ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition, exhibits a spectrum of behaviours, including struggles with focus, forgetfulness, impulsivity, fidgeting, hyperactivity, time management and intrusive remarks. In today’s hustle culture, the relentless pace can turn routine tasks into intricate obstacles however, ADHD isn't just a limitation but a source of creativity and passion. ADHD dilemma: Tips on balancing hustle culture and mental health (Photo by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Evelyn Raghel Thomas, Clinical Director - Employee Assistance Program at Truworth Wellness, shared, “The crux lies in skillful symptom management, attained through strategic lifestyle choices: optimal sleep, invigorating exercise and a nourishing diet. In today’s fast-paced world, the prevalent trend of late-night work or mindless scrolling may sow seeds of impulsivity and concentration challenges over time. An estimated 25% to 50%1 of people with ADHD experience sleep problems ranging from insomnia to secondary sleep conditions.”

She advised, “Avoiding screen exposure 30 minutes before and after bedtime fosters better sleep quality, prevents behavioral changes and promotes improved focus, attention and overall mental well-being in a corporate setting. Navigating this terrain demands a mindful approach, including adopting pre-sleep screen abstinence and cultivating soothing bedtime rituals for enhanced sleep quality and overall well-being. Regular exercise enhances focus, improves attention, and controls impulses while diminishing stress, anxiety, and depression. Also, a nutrient-rich diet, replete with omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, iron, and vitamin D, improves brain function and minimizes ADHD symptoms. ADHD's complexity manifests uniquely in individuals; therefore, it is important for people to have a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet as the initial steps toward comprehensive health management.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Gorav Gupta, Co-Founder of Emoneeds, explained, “ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder presents a complex challenge in the modern context, particularly when navigating the relentless pace of hustle culture and its impact on mental health. The prevalence of ADHD in India, ranging from 1.6 to 14%, emphasise the substantial societal impact of this neurodevelopmental disorder, affecting individuals, families, and communities at large. Characterised by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity, individuals with ADHD often grapple with societal expectations that prioritise perpetual productivity. Hustle culture, emphasising constant busyness, creates a paradox for those with ADHD, who must navigate between meeting societal demands and ensuring tailored support for their unique needs.”

He elaborated, “Recognising and accommodating neurodiversity becomes imperative, moving away from a one-size-fits-all mindset. Society must create environments that allow individuals with ADHD to thrive, acknowledging both their distinctive strengths and challenges. The reconciliation of neurodivergent traits with the pressures of hustle culture requires fostering inclusivity, understanding and even reevaluation of societal expectations. Crucially, seeking assistance from mental health professionals is vital in this path, equipping individuals with ADHD with essential tools and strategies to effectively manage the complexities arising from their neurodivergent traits and the obligations of hustle culture.”