Ahmedabad-based dermatologist reveals 8 things to avoid for healthy skin: ‘DIY hacks often do more harm than good’

The skin is a superficial organ and thus a major cause of concern for many people. Healthy skin helps boost confidence for individuals and thus helps with their presentability. However, it takes consistent effort to maintain skin health, as it is exposed to dust and pollutants every day. And much like every other health regimen, it is the little things that count the most.

Maintaining skin health takes consistent effort. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on April 11, Dr Surbhi Balani, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetologist based in Ahmedabad, shared a list of eight things she would never do to her skin, which everyone can follow.

1. Treat sunscreen as optional

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{{^usCountry}} Sunscreen is non-negotiable as it protects from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. UV rays cause premature ageing, pigmentation, and skin cancer, even on cloudy days, cautioned Dr Balani. “Daily SPF is the simplest anti-ageing and skin-saving habit,” she observed. 2. Rub lemon, toothpaste, or DIY kitchen hacks on skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunscreen is non-negotiable as it protects from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. UV rays cause premature ageing, pigmentation, and skin cancer, even on cloudy days, cautioned Dr Balani. “Daily SPF is the simplest anti-ageing and skin-saving habit,” she observed. 2. Rub lemon, toothpaste, or DIY kitchen hacks on skin {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Skincare hacks are all over social media, and many Indians follow them blindly, shared Dr Balani. “Lemon can burn your skin and worsen pigmentation, toothpaste disrupts your skin barrier, and DIY hacks often do more harm than good—especially on acne or sensitive skin,” she stated. 3. Rely on viral skincare hacks for real skin problems {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skincare hacks are all over social media, and many Indians follow them blindly, shared Dr Balani. “Lemon can burn your skin and worsen pigmentation, toothpaste disrupts your skin barrier, and DIY hacks often do more harm than good—especially on acne or sensitive skin,” she stated. 3. Rely on viral skincare hacks for real skin problems {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sometimes, the popular hacks claim to solve serious skin problems instead of being part of regular skincare. Following them does more harm, as most hacks are untested, oversimplified, or flat-out unsafe, noted the dermatologist. “Acne, hyperpigmentation, eczema - these need evidence-based treatments, not DIY shortcuts,” she stated. 4. Ignore the neck, chest, and hands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sometimes, the popular hacks claim to solve serious skin problems instead of being part of regular skincare. Following them does more harm, as most hacks are untested, oversimplified, or flat-out unsafe, noted the dermatologist. “Acne, hyperpigmentation, eczema - these need evidence-based treatments, not DIY shortcuts,” she stated. 4. Ignore the neck, chest, and hands {{/usCountry}}

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When we think about skincare, we often tend to focus on the face. However, according to Dr Balani, it is the neck, chest and hands that show the signs of ageing faster. It is important to apply skincare, especially SPF and moisturiser, beyond the jawline to keep the skin tone and texture even, she suggested.

5. Over-cleanse or use harsh soaps on the face

Over-cleansing the face is a real problem, as the squeaky-clean feeling can actually be the skin barrier getting damaged, shared Dr Balani. “Over-washing or using harsh soaps can lead to dryness, sensitivity, and even more breakouts,” she noted. “Gentle cleansing is key.”

6. Apply actives on damp skin casually

Using active agents such as retinol or exfoliating acids casually without consulting a professional can appear harmless. However, it penetrates more into the skin and therefore has a greater risk of irritation.

7. Rub the face with a towel

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It is always advisable to pat dry the face instead of rubbing it with a towel. The latter results in friction, which causes micro-inflammation and pigmentation risk over time, especially in Indian skin tones.

8. Start strong actives without “skin prepping”

It is important to build tolerance of the skin before starting to apply strong actives. Diving right in often leads to irritation, barrier damage, and setbacks instead of results, cautioned Dr Balani.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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