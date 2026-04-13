Ahmedabad-based dermatologist shares 8 skincare hacks to survive summer: How to stay fresh, clear and glowing all season

As memes suggest, Indian summers are not for beginners. The statement is even more true when it comes to skincare in the scorching tropical heat. The atmosphere can be dry or humid depending on the place, but it is always uncomfortable. Following the right skincare routine is important to mitigate the damage of the scorching summer sun. (Pexel)

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The hot weather leads to more sweat, more oily secretion, and more tanning. While the regular application of sunscreen helps, it is often not enough to keep the skin healthy. To help out in this situation, Dr Surbhi Balani, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetologist based in Ahmedabad, took to Instagram on April 12 and shared her ultimate skincare survival guide.

With small changes and a few smart swaps, Dr Balani stated that our skin can stay “fresh, clear and glowing all season long.” However, for results, consistency is the key. The hacks shared by the dermatologist are listed as follows.