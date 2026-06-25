AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 7 nighttime habits to cut out for better health

Staying healthy requires consistent effort. Small, sustainable habits are known to provide better results in this regard, rather than occasional extreme actions.

Dr Sethi warns against scrolling through a phone in bed at night. (Pexel)

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When it comes to lifestyle habits, what we do is as important as what we avoid. Taking to Instagram on June 24, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist with over 25 years of experience and trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared seven nighttime habits that he has cut out in pursuit of a healthy life.

1. Drinking large amounts of water right before bed

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{{^usCountry}} Drinking sufficient water throughout the day is crucial for maintaining good health. Skipping the “throughout the day” part and drinking a lot at night before going to bed does not provide the same benefit. According to Dr Sethi, it can lead to nocturia, a condition in which one has to wake up one or more times at night to urinate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drinking sufficient water throughout the day is crucial for maintaining good health. Skipping the “throughout the day” part and drinking a lot at night before going to bed does not provide the same benefit. According to Dr Sethi, it can lead to nocturia, a condition in which one has to wake up one or more times at night to urinate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Nocturia affects more than 50 percent of adults over 60 - and each nighttime waking fragments your deep sleep cycle,” shared the gastroenterologist. 2. Scrolling through the phone in bed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nocturia affects more than 50 percent of adults over 60 - and each nighttime waking fragments your deep sleep cycle,” shared the gastroenterologist. 2. Scrolling through the phone in bed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sleeping in a cool, dark room away from any distractions is always highly recommended, and scrolling through the phone risks all of them. Blue light from the phone screen can suppress melatonin production by up to 50 percent, shared Dr Sethi. It can make it harder for a person to fall asleep and stay asleep. 3. Late-night eating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sleeping in a cool, dark room away from any distractions is always highly recommended, and scrolling through the phone risks all of them. Blue light from the phone screen can suppress melatonin production by up to 50 percent, shared Dr Sethi. It can make it harder for a person to fall asleep and stay asleep. 3. Late-night eating {{/usCountry}}

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Dinner should not be done immediately before bed. Rather, the body needs time to properly utilise the food consumed in the last meal before it settles down for sleep. “

“Eating within three hours of bedtime is associated with seven times higher odds of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) symptoms - one of the strongest dietary risk factors I see in my patients,” stated Dr Sethi.

4. Drinking alcohol to “wind down”

Having a glass of wine or alcohol other alcohol is part of the bedtime routine for many, but Dr Sethi strongly advises against it. “Alcohol can reduce sleep quality by up to 24 percent at moderate doses,” highlighted the gastroenterologist. “And REM sleep drops in a dose-dependent manner. You sleep longer. You recover less.”

5. Taking NSAID painkillers at night

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Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are painkillers that are usually available over the counter. While it can provide relief in many cases of pain, it can trouble the gut when used improperly.

According to Dr Sethi, “ Nighttime dosing increases gastric mucosal vulnerability - the stomach’s protective lining is at its lowest repair capacity during sleep.”

6. Drinking coffee after 2 PM

Coffee is loaded with caffeine, a chemical that keeps us alert. Therefore, it is advised not to have the drink ahead of bedtime. Dr Sethi goes a step further to suggest not drinking coffee from late afternoon, explaining, “Caffeine has a half-life of five to eight hours. Nearly half of that afternoon coffee may still be in your system at bedtime.”

7. Going to bed at a different time every night

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Following a fixed sleep schedule helps train the body clock. “Just one hour of sleep schedule variability is linked to a 27 percent higher chance of metabolic abnormalities - including high blood sugar, high triglycerides, and obesity,” cautioned Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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