AIIMS-trained neurologist shares ‘one advice for better brain and nerve health’ that you shouldn’t ignore

From feeling forgetful to experiencing unexplained tingling or numbness, some seemingly minor symptoms could point to a vitamin B12 deficiency. Neurologist Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, in her September 15 Instagram post, highlights the importance of keeping a check on vitamin B12 levels, particularly when unexplained neurological symptoms appear.

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“As a neurologist, one piece of advice that is important for the health of your brain and nerves is to take care of your vitamin B12 levels,” Dr Sehrawat said. (Also read: 47-year-old longevity expert trained at Cornell says his arteries are 'measurably younger': Here are his 5 daily habits )

How vitamin B12 deficiency affects nervous system

According to Dr Sehrawat, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause several neurological symptoms, including forgetfulness, balance problems and weakness involving the nerves.

“Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause problems with memory and forgetfulness, particularly in young people. It can also lead to balance problems and weakness involving the eyes and nerves. In cases of severe deficiency, people can develop problems with walking, a condition we call subacute combined degeneration of the cord,” she explained.

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{{^usCountry}} She further emphasised that nerve health is one of the major concerns associated with inadequate vitamin B12 levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further emphasised that nerve health is one of the major concerns associated with inadequate vitamin B12 levels. {{/usCountry}}

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“More important than that is the issue of the nerves. Vitamin B12 helps make the myelin sheath around the nerves. This myelin sheath helps in conducting the current through our nerves,” Dr Sehrawat said.

Why B12 deficiency causes tingling and numbness

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The myelin sheath acts as a protective covering around nerve fibres and is important for efficient nerve signalling. Dr Sehrawat explained that when vitamin B12 levels are inadequate, the body may not be able to maintain this protective covering properly.

“When vitamin B12 is deficient, the myelin sheath cannot be made. Because of that, the current in the nerves cannot be conducted properly, and you can get symptoms such as tingling and numbness,” she said.

What should you do if you suspect B12 deficiency

The causes of vitamin B12 deficiency can vary, and identifying the underlying reason is important before deciding how to correct it. Testing and treatment should therefore be based on an individual’s symptoms and medical history.

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Dr Sehrawat also highlighted some of the common questions people may have around the deficiency, including its causes, dietary sources and the tests required.

“What are the reasons for vitamin B12 deficiency? How do you correct the deficiency? What are the food sources, and which test do you have to do? If you want full information about this, then comment on B12. I will send you a complete guide about it,” she said.

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat is a neurologist based in Gurugram. She completed her MBBS from Lady Hardinge Medical College and MD in Medicine, followed by a DM in Neurology from AIIMS, Delhi. She currently practices at The Neuromed Clinic, Gurugram.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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