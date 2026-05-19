AIIMS-trained neurologist shares warning signs of stroke: How to save lives with BEFAST

A stroke is a medical emergency that involves the blood supply to the brain being disrupted. According to the Mayo Clinic website, they can be broadly categorised into two categories.

An individual experiencing a stroke needs immediate medical support. (Pexel)

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An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced. This prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, and the cells begin to die in minutes. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain.

While strokes generally present themselves, there are a number of warning signs that people should be mindful of and seek medical help while experiencing them, according to Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and founder of HealthPil.com.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to Instagram on May 17, Dr Chawla explained these signs with the acronym, BEFAST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to Instagram on May 17, Dr Chawla explained these signs with the acronym, BEFAST. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Early signs of stroke {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early signs of stroke {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While trying to detect the early signs of stroke, it is helpful to keep the acronym BEFAST in mind, shared the neurologist. It stands for the following: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While trying to detect the early signs of stroke, it is helpful to keep the acronym BEFAST in mind, shared the neurologist. It stands for the following: {{/usCountry}}

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B (Balance): Sudden loss of balance, coordination or staggering while walking.

E (Eyes): Sudden onset of vision problems, such as double vision, blurriness or loss of sight.

F (Face): One side of the face droops or becomes weak, which can be detected from an uneven smile.

A (Arm): Sudden weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, being unable to squeeze or lift.

S (Speech): Slurred speech or difficulty speaking.

T (Time): Time is critical.

While the first five highlight the early signs, the final T is a reminder that when one experiences a stroke, they should be offered immediate help and taken to a medical professional, as time is of the essence and the condition can become a matter of life or death.

Things to keep in mind about stroke

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Dr Chawla also shared four pointers about stroke that people should keep in mind in order to help save lives if somebody experiences the condition in their presence.

Stroke presents suddenly, and there may not be any headache or any warning symptoms before.

The symptoms of stroke include sudden weakness, slurred speech, facial droop, sudden vision loss, and imbalance.

Golden window: 4.5 hours. Beyond that, clot-busting injection (tPA) may not help.

Every minute counts - two million brain cells die per minute. Therefore, quick medical intervention is critical for saving lives.

There are a number of ways to lower the risk of stroke, noted the neurologist. They include controlling blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, not smoking, exercising daily, and reducing salt intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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