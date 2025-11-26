Alaya F opens up about battling a severe gut condition during her 75 Hard challenge: ‘Worst thing that can happen…’

Alaya F is a total fitness enthusiast, and if you don’t believe us, just scroll through her Instagram diary, packed with workout snippets, health hacks, and plenty of motivation. The 27-year-old actor had been diligently documenting her second round of the 75 Hard challenge, regularly updating fans with her progress. Alaya F opens up about her health battle during the 75 Hard challenge experience. (Instagram)

In her November 26 Instagram video, she revealed that most of her challenge was completed while she was secretly battling a severe, undiagnosed health issue. Alaya opened up about how the experience reshaped her understanding of discipline, strength, and consistency. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘easy hack’ to cut complex vegetables like jackfruit, coconut, broccoli and cabbage )

What Alaya F reveal about her health during the challenge

Alaya began by saying she was on “Day 74 of my second 75 Hard of the year,” but instead of sharing progress photos, she decided to open up about what she had been hiding behind the scenes. She revealed, “You guys are probably used to seeing my stomach look a little like this. But the truth is, for most of this 75 Hard, my stomach has actually looked like this. Let me tell you why.”

For nearly three months, Alaya struggled with a mystery illness that she and her doctors couldn’t diagnose. Eventually, it was identified as a severe case of SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth), a condition that causes chronic bloating, inflammation, fatigue, nutrient malabsorption, slow muscle recovery, low strength, and brain fog.

As she described, “Basically, it's the worst thing that can happen to you while you're on a 75 Hard. And I've been on antibiotics for over 50 days now.”

How illness changed her 75 Hard experience

This health battle completely changed her challenge experience. Alaya shared, “Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done.”

In her previous challenge, she saw a visible transformation. This time, she saw something entirely different. “Last time I watched my body sculpt and transform. This time, I wasn’t seeing any progress. I was only seeing symptoms.”

She added that, unlike last time, when she kept adding more habits and structure, this round was simply about completing the basic requirements and accepting that as enough. Reflecting on the emotional journey, Alaya said, “I realised that it's super easy to feel proud when everything looks great. But it's truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great.”

She concluded the video with a lesson she believes is at the heart of her transformation, “True discipline is never about intensity. It’s always about consistency.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.