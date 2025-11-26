12 foods to have if you have a leaky gut or be ready to fight bloating and constipation, suggests gastroenterologist

A healthy gut does much more than help with digestion. It supports immunity, energy, mood, and overall well-being. But when the gut lining becomes irritated or inflamed, tiny gaps can form, allowing unwanted particles to "leak" into the bloodstream. This condition, often called leaky gut syndrome, can lead to bloating, fatigue, food sensitivities, and inflammation. Fortunately, research suggests that making dietary changes can help heal leaky gut. These foods can help soothe a leaky gut, reduce inflammation, and support healthier digestion.(Adobe Stock)

What you eat plays a major role in repairing the gut barrier. Choosing gentle, anti-inflammatory foods can help soothe the digestive tract, restore balance, and support overall gut function. As Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant of Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai, tells Health Shots, diet is one of the best ways to promote gut health.

Here are 12 foods you should avoid with leaky gut problems:

1. Vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, arugula, carrots, kale, beetroot, Swiss chard, spinach, ginger, mushrooms, and zucchini are packed with antioxidants and soluble fiber that support a healthy gut lining. According to research published in Medicine in Microecology, high-fiber vegetables help feed beneficial bacteria and reduce intestinal inflammation, crucial for healing a compromised gut barrier. These vegetables also supply vitamins that help repair mucosal tissues.

2. Fruits

"Fruits such as coconut, grapes, bananas, berries, kiwi, pineapple, citrus, passionfruit, and papaya are rich in vitamins, electrolytes, and natural enzymes. Bananas and papaya, in particular, are known to soothe the digestive tract," explains Dr Ingle. A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods shows that polyphenols in berries support a healthy microbiome and reduce oxidative stress, aiding gut repair.

3. Sprouted seeds

Sprouted chia, flax, and sunflower seeds offer omega-3 fats and fiber that support digestion. Sprouting improves nutrient absorption and reduces compounds that may irritate sensitive guts.

4. Healthy fats

Avocado, avocado oil, and extra virgin olive oil help reduce inflammation and support the gut lining. Olive oil contains polyphenols that nourish beneficial bacteria.

5. Fermented foods

Kimchi, sauerkraut, tempeh, and miso provide natural probiotics that help strengthen the gut barrier. Studies show that fermented foods increase microbiome diversity and support healing.

6. Herbs and spices

Basil, celery seeds, cloves, cinnamon, cumin, ginger, peppermint, rosemary, and oregano have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. "Ginger and peppermint are especially helpful for bloating and nausea," says Dr Ingle.

7. Meats and eggs

Lean chicken, turkey, beef, lamb, and eggs supply the amino acids needed to repair intestinal cells. Choose minimally processed, lean cuts for easier digestion.

8. Nuts

Raw peanuts, almonds, cashews, and pine nuts are good sources of healthy fats and minerals. Nut milks are also gentle alternatives to dairy.

9. Beverages

Bone broth, herbal teas, coconut milk, nut milk, kombucha, peppermint tea, coconut water, and plain water help maintain hydration and reduce inflammation. Bone broth is rich in collagen, which may support the gut lining.

10. Gluten-free grains

Buckwheat, amaranth, rice, sorghum, teff, and gluten-free oats are milder on the digestive system. They offer fiber without the inflammation linked to gluten in sensitive individuals.

11. Fish

"Salmon, tuna, and herring provide omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support the healing of the intestinal lining," as per the expert.

12. Dairy products

Kefir, yogurt, Greek yogurt, and buttermilk supply probiotics. If lactose is an issue, opt for lactose-free milk or plant-based alternatives. Hard cheeses are often easier to digest as well.

Foods to avoid with leaky gut

Certain foods can worsen inflammation and irritate the gut lining. Here they are:

Limit alcohol, sugary drinks, soda, and energy drinks.

sugary drinks, soda, and energy drinks. Avoid refined carbs, pastries, cookies, desserts, processed snack foods, and foods made with white flour or gluten, like bread, pasta, and cereals.

Steer clear of baked goods, junk food, sugary cereals, and processed meats such as bacon or deli meats.

Full-fat dairy, greasy or fried foods, spicy foods, and tough or fatty cuts of meat can be hard to digest.

Also, avoid refined oils like canola or soybean oil, artificial sweeteners, and sauces such as soy, teriyaki, or hoisin s auce.

People with sensitive digestion may also need to limit caffeinated drinks, raw produce with skins, and certain grains that aggravate symptoms.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)