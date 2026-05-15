Alia Bhatt’s fitness routine behind Cannes 2026 glow and physique was intense: Celebrity trainer shares all the details

Alia Bhatt continued to dominate the 79th Cannes Film Festival with a series of breathtaking appearances. If you have been dying to know the secret behind her radiant glow and sculpted physique, the answer isn't just in the couture; it’s in the 'work' she put in behind the scenes. Also read | Alia Bhatt shares secret for 'great skin' at Cannes 2026: 'I eat this snack made with ghee, jaggery, peanut and...'

Behind Alia Bhatt's stunning Cannes 2026 appearance was a dedicated fitness regimen focusing on strength and stability. (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt and karansawhney11)

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On May 14, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer and co-founder of The Tribe India, Karan Sawhney, revealed the reality of her preparation. Sharing a high-energy workout montage on Instagram, Karan captioned the post: “Alia Bhatt prepping for Cannes, putting in the work! To make it work.”

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 workout

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{{^usCountry}} The video offers a glimpse into the specific exercises Alia used to tone up for the red carpet's unforgiving lenses. Her routine focused on functional strength, core stability, and explosive power. Alia was seen performing suspended holds on gymnastic rings. This high-level callisthenics move targets the triceps, chest, and shoulders — essential for pulling off those strapless and plunging necklines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video offers a glimpse into the specific exercises Alia used to tone up for the red carpet's unforgiving lenses. Her routine focused on functional strength, core stability, and explosive power. Alia was seen performing suspended holds on gymnastic rings. This high-level callisthenics move targets the triceps, chest, and shoulders — essential for pulling off those strapless and plunging necklines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Utilising heavy-duty bands while squatting near a weighted sledge, Alia focused on lower-body endurance and glute activation. To build the sculpted structure her fans raved about on social media, Alia performed deep squats with heavy dumbbells, ensuring functional leg strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Utilising heavy-duty bands while squatting near a weighted sledge, Alia focused on lower-body endurance and glute activation. To build the sculpted structure her fans raved about on social media, Alia performed deep squats with heavy dumbbells, ensuring functional leg strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even in her downtime, the work didn't stop. Alia commented on the post, "This band work in my pyjamas," referring to the lateral walks and arm pulses she performed to keep her muscles active between events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even in her downtime, the work didn't stop. Alia commented on the post, "This band work in my pyjamas," referring to the lateral walks and arm pulses she performed to keep her muscles active between events. {{/usCountry}}

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The results: 5 looks, 5 wins

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Alia’s Cannes 2026 journey has been a masterclass in versatile fashion, seamlessly transitioning from avant-garde global couture to 'unapologetically filmy' Indian roots. She was seen on the red carpet at the opening in a peach Tamara Ralph gown featuring a dramatic chiffon dupatta trail, hours after stepping out in a hand-painted Yash Patil creation that paid tribute to the French Riviera.

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Alia cemented her 'modern royal' status in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, proving that her intense physical prep allowed her to carry heavy silks and structured corsets with effortless grace. Her streak continued with a blue Danielle Frankel gown that exuded 'Cinderella-core' vibes thanks to its intricate lace choker.

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Finally, while her ivory Bharat Pavilion saree-gown celebrated traditional roots, Alia’s appearance at the Cannes 2026 gala dinner was a masterclass in global fusion. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, this was Alia's fifth look of the festival, perfectly blending Victorian structure with Indian opulence. The custom off-shoulder gown was crafted from heavy brocade fabric, showcasing hand-painted floral motifs in deep burgundy and ivory.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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