Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to boost ankle mobility

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From strengthening the muscles of the body to boosting digestion and inducing better blood circulation – yoga's benefits are manifold. Yoga asanas target several muscle groups of the body and are known for improving the mental health as well. Regular practice of yoga helps in inducing better sleep, alleviating tension and reducing the risk of chronic illnesses. Yoga is recommended by health experts to keep the body and the mind healthy and fit. Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing yoga-related insights and information on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing benefits of a particular yoga routine to sharing tips on the asanas to perform to alleviate risk of a particular illness, Anshuka’s Instagram profile is replete with such helpful information.

Anshuka, a day back, shared a yoga routine and demonstrated asanas on how to improve ankle mobility. “Ankle mobility is as important as mobilising and exercising your core, legs, hips, etc. It is very important to include exercises that target the ankle muscles and here’s how this mobility drill will help you,” Anshuka wrote why ankle mobility is important for the body. She further demonstrated this routine for her Instagram family to follow:

Extension and Flexion

Ankle Rotations - Clockwise and counter clockwise

Malasana

Vajrasana

Anjaneyasana pulses

Speaking of the benefits of these asanas, Anshuka added that they help in strengthening the ankle muscles and preventing the weakening of the knees and the hip muscles. She further added that these asanas also help in keeping the foot stable and improving balance and flexibility of the body. Regular practice of these asanas also helps in improving the range of motion of the body. “Start these today and make ankle mobility a part of your workout routine,” Anshuka recommended his Instagram followers.