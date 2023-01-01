Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer busts five yoga myths | Watch

Yoga is for everybody – multiple health experts are known to have spoken of the importance of yoga in our daily lives. From relaxing the mind and the body to inducing better sleep, yoga comes with many benefits. Yoga also helps in creating body awareness, alleviating symptoms of chronic diseases and boosting the overall immunity of the body. Regular practice of yoga also helps in curing diseases, joint pain and stabilising the body. Boosting coordination of the muscles, and enhancing the overall balance of the body are also among the many benefits of performing yoga every day.

Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing yoga and fitness-related information on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it demonstrating yoga routines to cure several chronic diseases or spreading awareness on the benefits of yoga, Anshuka is known for sharing snippets from her yoga diaries. In her recent post, Anshuka spoke of the yoga myths that cloud the thinking of people and stop them from pursuing a better lifestyle by incorporating yoga in their routine. “There are many myths when it comes to Yoga. But most of them are just assumptions that people make without any proof. So, next time someone tells you a Yoga fact, ask an expert and don’t believe everything you hear,” read an excerpt of her post as she busted several yoga myths.

It is believed that yoga is only for people who are flexible, but that is not true as it helps in boosting flexibility of the body. Young people can only pursue yoga – this is another myth which Anshuka busted with her video. Several other yoga myths such as it being only for women and people who have chronic health conditions cannot pursue yoga were also busted by Anshuka in the video. She further added that yoga is not only performed for boosting physical ability, but also for relaxing the mind and enhancing body awareness.