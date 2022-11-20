Travel workout tips: Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates a routine

In our busy schedule through life and work, our fitness often takes a backseat. While we travel for personal or professional purposes, we often do not find the space or the time to perform our fitness routine. Even though we know that exercise should be to keep ourselves healthy on a regular basis, taking out time to work out in the middle of a trip can get little tricky. However, this is extremely important. As we go out of home, it is important to keep ourselves healthy through it all. Addressing this, Anshuka Parwani, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Do you have those vacations that you just give in and land up being a lazy potato. I promise you - Here’s my go to - quick and easy practice - you can do anywhere and anytime‍. It just instantly lifts you up and is a great way to get that blood circulation going.

She further added that it is important to stay fit through a trip - “Fun fact - While we are on the go away from home, it’s always a good idea to follow a fitness routine that helps you stay fit and on track. Taking out a little bit of time for a quick routine will help you in the long run. You won’t break the momentum of your routine and it also helps you to unwind, reduce stress and maintain energy levels.” Anshuka demonstrated a workout routine which can be followed while traveling:

Jumping Jacks: 1-2 minutes

Spine and shoulder mobility: 10 reps

Squats: 10 reps

Jump Squats: 10 reps

Inch Worms: 10 reps

Headstand: 1-2 minutes

However, performing a headstand for around 1 or 2 minutes can be very difficult for a few people. For them, Anshuka suggested that it can be replaced with a few planks with 30 seconds each. The workout routine demonstrated by Anshuka helps in keeping the body fit, flexible. And strong. It also helps in boosting blood circulation throughout the body and helping it relax.