Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to combat sciatica pain | Watch

Sciatica pain is a common issue faced by many. Sciatic nerve runs through the lower back, traveling through the hips and the buttocks, to each leg. Sciatica refers to the pain felt in the sciatic nerves. While the reasons can be many, sciatica pain can be very extreme at times. Referring to the same, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani wrote, “When you experience pain which runs down one or both the legs from the lower back region, it is usually the sciatic nerve which is affected. You may feel a mild prickle, burning sensation or a slight or throbbing ache.” Anshuka, known for training celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing tips and tricks related to health issues, and how they can be addressed with yoga asanas, on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

A day back, Anshuka addressed sciatica pain with a range of yoga asanas. These asanas help in soothing the sciatic nerve and help in reducing the sciatica pain symptoms. However, with practice, it helps in dealing with the pain better. “Yoga asanas can actually help in reducing sciatic pain, by soothing the sciatic nerve. No, they aren’t going to magically take the pain away but try these asanas that will help you manage the symptoms of sciatic pain better,” Anshuka further added. Anshuka further demonstrated these yoga asanas to address sciatica pain:

Half Pigeon Pose

Reverse Pigeon Pose

Spinal Twist

These yoga asanas come with multiple health benefits. Half Pigeon pose helps in opening the hips, thereby boosting mobility and flexibility of the body. Reverse Pigeon Pose, on the other hand, helps in opening the glutes and the hamstrings, and releasing tension in the lower back area of the body. Spinal twist helps in relaxing the chest, shoulders and upper back muscles. Performing Spinal Twist on a regular basis also helps in stimulating digestion and improving the balance of the body.