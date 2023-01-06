Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates Virasana, speaks of benefits

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From working on improving the strength of the bones and the muscles, yoga also helps in relaxing the mind and inducing better sleep. Yoga's healing power for the body and the mind are manifold. From stretching and strengthening the body to boosting immunity to improving the physical and the mental strength, to alleviating symptoms of chronic illnesses, yoga comes with a range of benefits. Health experts recommend incorporating yoga in the daily fitness routine to enjoy the benefits. Anshuka Parwani is one of the yoga trainers who keeps sharing snippets from her own yoga routine to motivate her Instagram family to start taking up yoga. Anshuka is known for training several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. The trainer’s Instagram profile is replete with yoga and fitness-related information. From sharing the benefits of a routine to showing us how to address certain pain or diseases, Anshuka does it all.

Anshuka, a few days back, shared a short video of herself performing Virasana and spoke of the many benefits of the routine. In the video, the trainer can be seen performing the kneeling asana with her body stretched, and her knees folded. With the video, Anshuka further added, “Hero pose, also known as Virasana, is a kneeling asana that helps to strengthen the foot arches and improve posture. It improves blood circulation in the legs and stretches the thighs, hip flexors, ankles and knees. It is great for digestion and is especially beneficial if you suffer from asthma and high blood pressure.”

Anshuka further added that performing the Hero Pose helps in improving digestion and relieving tired legs. It also helps in relieving the body of menstrual pain, stretching abdomen, thighs, hip flexors, knees and ankles. However, Anshuka added that people suffering from Arthritis or Osteoporosis, or any other injury in the back and the legs, should refrain from practising this asana.