All you need to know about hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is a condition in which patches of skin become darker in colour than the normal surrounding skin. This darkening occurs when an excess of melanin, the brown pigment that produces normal skin color, forms deposits in the skin. It can affect people of all skin types. Some medications and certain health conditions can also lead to hyperpigmentation. According to a report by National Center for Biotechnology Information, Asian and Indians are, reported to be more susceptible to pigmentation disorders than other human groups. The prevalence of hyperpigmentation among Indian Women is 50% with moderate to severe dark circles on the upper eyelid and increases with age. It's important to be aware about the causes, symptoms and treatment of hyperpigmentation. (Also read: Skin with hyperpigmentation: Check out these home ingredients for depigmenting)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Smitha Bhoir Patil, Consulting Homeopath and Nutritionist and Founder of Peachtree Clinic, shared information regarding Hyperpigmentation in her recent Instagram post.

Different types of Hyperpigmentation:

Freckles- these are the cluster of pigments in skin and appears like a small brown spots.

Melasma- It is a condition in which brown patches appear on the face. Women are much more likely than men to develop this condition.

Sun spot- They vary in size and appears only the areas which are exposed to sun.

Age spot- They appear like flat tan, brown or black spots on skin.

PIH (Post inflammatory hyperpigmentation)- These include causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Such as a tattoo, a suntan, tanning lotions or medication side effects.

Causes of Hyperpigmentation:

Hormonal imbalance

Sun exposure

Certain medications

Post injury/ post acne

Pregnancy (during or after)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Treatment:

There are different types of hyperpigmentation and different types of treatments available according to the type and severity. The three most common treatments are:

Chemical peeling

Serums (Vitamin C, Niacinamide)

Homeopathic treatment

Diet and Skincare:

Nutrition is very important for your skin health and plays a major role in preventing Hyperpigmentation.

Use moisturizer everyday according to your skin type.

Daily sunscreen application is must.

In diet try to include food that are rich in antioxidants to fight free radicals. Foods like berries, beans, spinach, beetroot, raisins etc.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter