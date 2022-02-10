Skin with hyperpigmentation: Check out these home ingredients for depigmenting

Tired of tanning, dark spots, melasma, blemishes, post-inflammatory acne marks, dark circles as different types of hyperpigmentation on skin? Few know that these deep red, brown or black dots or patches on your skin could be the result of a tattoo, a suntan, tanning lotions, picking on acne, excess production of melanin or medication side effects but luckily, hyperpigmentation is a harmless skin condition that could be removed using cosmetic treatments, creams and home remedies.

If you, like us, are always game for beauty tips to do at home, we got you sorted by bringing some skincare experts on board to spill the beans on a list of ingredients that can be easily found in your kitchen and act as naturally depigmenting compound or natural skin bleach and help in lightening and brightening the skin and restoring its glow. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sujata Sharda, Founder of Mellow by Marudhar Herbals (a home-grown ayurveda beauty brand) and Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics listed:

1. Lemon is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that help to lighten your skin and treat hyperpigmentation. Use a lemon zest or lemon peel since the concentration of antioxidants is more.

2. Aloe Vera is a miracle ingredient available in every household. It contains aloin which is a naturally depigmenting compound and also anti-inflammatory in nature that effectively works to lighten dark spots. The compound found in gel destroys existing melanin cells and regulate melanin production.

3. Potatoes contain an enzyme called catecholase which is a natural skin bleach. It works particularly well to tackle sun tan, freckles, dark elbows, underarms and helps to brighten the skin and remove pigmentation from the affected area.

4. Orange peel should be added on every list. It's anti-microbial and rich in vitamin C. It increases the cell turnover naturally and works to improve hyperpigmentation.

5. Tamarind has been used in Indian cultures to restore glow and treat skin problems as it is packed with the goodness of Vitamin A, C, flavonoids and anti oxidants. It works exceptionally well for lightening and brightening.

6. Tomato in your beauty routine can do wonders for your skin - from combating darkness and dullness to regulating oil production and preventing acne. The tangy veggie even has pore shrinking properties that gives you a healthy and youthful looking skin.

7. Yoghurt contains lactic acid, a type of acid widely used in chemical peels for naturally glowing skin. The acid has mild bleaching properties that help lighten dark spots and provide even, smooth complexion.

8. Turmeric has active ingredients that help to reduce melanin synthesis. Besides, the spice has antioxidant and anti-bacterial benefits that help to prevent skin problems.

These natural remedies can help to even out skin complexion and reverse the damage from hyperpigmentation to get a bright and clear skin.