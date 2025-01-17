Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Last few days of exclusive deals on BP monitors, glucometers, and more, up to 70% off

By Tanya Shree
Jan 17, 2025 12:00 PM IST

On Day 5 of the Amazon Sale 2025, seize the opportunity to grab the best deals on healthcare devices. Increase your savings with bank discounts and cashbacks.

Robotouch Classic Plus roller foot massager with kneading and vibratory reflexology for pain relief in calves, thigh, feet, and ankles, (yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹27,499

Omron Karada Scan Body Composition Monitor HBF-375 View Details checkDetails

₹8,255

Oral B Pro 3 Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 3 Cleaning Modes with Pressure Sensor, 3D Brushing Action, 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹2,939

HealthSense Steamer for Cold & Cough, Vapourizer & Steamer for Face steam, Steam Inhaler & Vaporizer Machine with Nano-Ionic Technology, UV Steam Sterilization, Fast Mist in 50sec, Aroma Diffuser Tray & 1 Year Warranty - Nano-Cure FS 550 View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

AGARO Galaxy Gun Massager, 4 Heads, 6 Speed, Rechargeable, Handheld, Percussion Muscle Massager for Full Body Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation of Neck, Shoulder, Back, Foot for Men & Women, Black. View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer (with Bluetooth) with Vial of 10 Strips, 10 Lancets and a Lancing Device FREE for Accurate Blood Sugar Testing View Details checkDetails

₹1,292

AGARO Amaze Foot & Calf Massager, Rolling & Kneading Massage, Vibration, Lukewarm Heat, Calf/Foot Massage Each with 3 Intensity Levels, Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation & Increases Blood Circulation View Details checkDetails

₹10,151

AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, Rechargeable, 6 Interchangeable Massage Heads, 20 Speed Settings, With Carry Case, For Deep Tissue Massage, Body Relaxation, Pain Relief (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

beatXP Deep Heal Shiatsu Massager with Infrared Heat Therapy | Full Body Massager with 4D Kneading Massage for Shoulder, Neck, Back, Muscle Pain Relief, 1 Year Warranty, Corded Electric View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

beatXP Bolt Go Massage Gun |Body Massager |Touch Display- Percussion Gun Back Massager for Men & Women with 4 Attachments (4000mAh Battery) & up to 12 Months Warranty by beatXP (Metallic Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

AGARO REGAL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads and Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, Back, Leg & Foot. View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager for Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,044

Omron Smart Elite+ HEM 7600T Tubeless 360° Accurate Digital Blood Pressure Monitor With Intellisense Technology & Intelli Wrap Cuff With Bluetooth Connectivity to Store Historic Measurements View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

Omron HEM 7143T1A Digital Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor with Cuff Wrapping Guide & Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement (Adapter Included) View Details checkDetails

₹2,460

Omron HEM 7124 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor with Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement, White and Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,557

Omron HEM 6161 Fully Automatic Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor with Intellisense Technology, Cuff Wrapping Guide and Irregular Heartbeat Detection for Most Accurate Measurement (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,414

AccuSure Blood Pressure Monitor Fully Automatic Digital Large Display And Adjustable Arm-Cuff Comes - Grey Color View Details checkDetails

₹1,091

Dr. Morepen Blood Pressure Monitor Model BP-02 View Details checkDetails

₹996

Control D Homely CPort BP Monitor Automatic Accurate Digital Blood Pressure Checking Machine Upper Arm Portable Digital Blood Pressure Monitor BP Machine Power With Micro USB (White, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹739

HealthSense Thermometer For Fever, Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby Home with German Sensor, Blue Dot Technology, Tri-Color Backlight & 1 Year Warranty, Accu-Scan LFR30B (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,424

Vandelay Infrared Thermometer CQR-T800 - Made In India, Non Contact IR Thermometer, Forehead Temperature Gun View Details checkDetails

₹1,189

DR VAKU Infrared Digital Thermometer For Fever, Non-Contact Laser Infrared Thermometer Temperature Gun [Battery Included] - White and Blue, Plastic View Details checkDetails

₹849

Vandelay xiTix Infrared Thermometer - Digital Thermometer Forehead - No Contact Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids- Fever Temperature Machine for Accurate Reading,Pack of 1,Plastic,White View Details checkDetails

₹840

Inkbird ITH-10 Digital Thermometer and Hygrometer Temperature Humidity Monitor Humidor Guitar Ukulele Cigar Box Cigarette Mason Jar View Details checkDetails

₹746

Cooper Atkins DPP400W ABS Plastic 0-8 Digital Waterproof, Pen Style Pocket Test Thermometer (Yellow, -40/392° F Temperature Range) View Details checkDetails

₹3,289

Boldfit Posture Corrector For Men Back Support Belt For Back Pain Spine Posture Corrector For Women Back Straight Belt Posture Belt Back Posture Corrector Women-Neoprene,Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

Boldfit Posture Corrector For Men Back Support Belt For Back Pain Spine Posture Corrector For Women Back Straight Belt Posture Belt Back Posture Corrector Women-Neoprene,Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

Sifoz Free Size Posture Corrector For Men And Women Back Support Belt Back Pain Back Straight And Shoulder Support Belt (Universal Size) (Metallic Belt) (Premium Posture Belt) View Details checkDetails

₹1,172

FOVERA Posture Corrector for Women and Men - Adjustable Back Brace for Upper and Lower Back Pain Relief, Shoulder Straightener for Scoliosis, Hunchback, Thoracic, Spine Support View Details checkDetails

₹844

XETAFIT Free Size Neoprene_Blend Posture Corrector For Men & Women, Back Support Belt, Back Belt For Back Pain, Neck & Shoulder Support Belt, Back Brace-Universal Size (M, L, Xl)-Refer To Size Chart View Details checkDetails

₹664

HOOPOES Posture Corrector Belt For Men & Women - Spine & Body Posture Correction Support Belt For Correct Back, Shoulder and Neck Pain (L : 34-40) View Details checkDetails

₹639

ZEDAN Neoprene Posture Corrector Belt For Men & Women | Shoulder, Back Support Belt | Back Straightener Brace For Spine & Body Posture Correction | Clavicle Support | Universal Size View Details checkDetails

₹560

Sifoz Free Size Posture Corrector For Men And Women Back Support Belt Back Pain Back Straight And Shoulder Support Belt (Universal Size) (Metallic Belt) (Posture Corrector Belt) View Details checkDetails

₹449

HealthSense Steamer for Cold & Cough, Vapourizer & Steamer for Face steam, Steam Inhaler & Vaporizer Machine with Nano-Ionic Technology, UV Steam Sterilization, Fast Mist in 50sec, Aroma Diffuser Tray & 1 Year Warranty - Nano-Cure FS 550 View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Omron Ultra Compact & Low Noise Compressor Nebulizer NEC-106 For Child & Adult White View Details checkDetails

₹1,247

Dr Trust USA 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Vaporizer Room Humidifier and Towel Warmer (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,709

AGEasy (Max Group) Low Noise Compressor Nebulizer with Storage Compartment for Adults & Kids | 2 Years Warranty | Nebulizer Machine with 2 Masks, 1 Mouthpiece & 5 Filters (Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,159

Caresmith Eon Premium Electric Hot Water Bag | Dual Insulation Silicon Technology Heating Pad | 6 Layers of Protection (Pearl Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹925

Asbob 3 in 1 steamer for cold and cough, vaporizer steamer for cough,cold and facial, steam inhaler & vapourisers for adults - 1.15 Meter View Details checkDetails

₹290

Tynor Walker Boot Air- Short, for Foot & Ankle Support | Air Cast Walker for Injury Recovery, Adjustable Medical Boot | Comfortable Orthopedic Boot for Foot Fractures | Pack of 1 (Black, Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹3,522

Sorgen Premium Ankle Protector Sleeve for Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief and Compression Support | for Heel Pain and Ankle Support | Foot Compression Sleeve 1 Pair (MEDIUM) View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

Sorgen Ankle Protector For Plantar Fasciitis | Compression Sleeve For Heel Pain Relief | Ankle Support (XLarge) View Details checkDetails

₹853

TYNOR Ankle Wrap (Neo), Grey, Universal Size, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹545

FASHNEX Neoprene Premium Ankle Support Compression Brace for Injuries, Ankle Protection Guard Helpful In Pain Relief and Recovery. Ankle Band For Men & Women (Free Size), Black, (As Per Image) View Details checkDetails

₹469

Boldfit Premium Ankle Support Compression Brace for Injuries, Ankle Protection Guard Helpful In Pain Relief and Recovery. Ankle Band For Men & Women (Ankle Brace Grey - Right) View Details checkDetails

₹398

NEENCA Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers & Patella Gel Pads, Adjustable Compression Knee Support Braces for Knee Pain, Meniscus Tear,Arthritis, Joint Pain Relief,Injury Recovery (L) View Details checkDetails

₹949

TYNOR Knee Cap Air Pro, Black & Green, Large, Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹329

Dr.Ortho Premium Knee Cap, Knee Brace, Knee Support For Knee Pain Relief, Knee Pad Leg Sleeves, Knee Support For Men and Women - Small View Details checkDetails

₹699

Boldfit Knee Caps For Women & Men Knee Support For Men Knee Cap For Men Knee Pain Knee Support For Women Knee Brace For Knee Pain Relief Products Knee Guard Knee Belt Knee Pads For Women - Grey M View Details checkDetails

₹698

SLOVIC Knee Support for Men Gym | Knee Caps for Women for Pain Relief| knee support for Men Sports| Knee Cap for Men Pain Relief| Knee Pain Relief Products | Knee Support for cycling | X-Large View Details checkDetails

₹599

Dr.Ortho Cotton Knee Cap(2 Pairs, Black, Universal Size)-Knee Cap For Men & Women Knee Support, Gym, Sports, Basketball, Cycling, Exercise, Workout, Injury, Jogging, Running View Details checkDetails

₹498

FASHNEX Premium Knee Support Open Patella, Breathable Knee Cap Brace for Arthritis, Pain Relief, Sports for Men & Women (Design A - SINGLE (Black),Non toxic, Free Size) View Details checkDetails

₹469

Frido Ultimate Pro Seat Cushion & Posture Corrector Backrest Cushion Combo, Relieves Back, Coccyx Pain, Hi-Per Foam Tech for Orthopedic Support, for Long Sitting Hours on Office/Home Chair, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,782

HealthSense Back Support for Chair, Back Rest for Chair Back Pain, Lumbar Support for Car Support with Memory Foam, 8 Magnets, Washable Mesh Cover & Adjustable Strap - Soft-Spot BC 21 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

COIF Back Brace Support Belt-Lumbar Support Back Brace for Back Pain, Sciatica, Scoliosis, Herniated Disc Adjustable Support Straps-Lower Back Brace with Removable Lumbar Pad for Men & Women (L/XL) View Details checkDetails

₹948

Tata 1mg Lumbar Sacral Belt For Back Sprains, Strains, & Muscle Spasms, Unisex With 5 Flexible Splints for Lower Back Support, (Fits 30-44 inches Waist Size),Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹474

DEBIK Lumbar Lower Back Pain Relief Brace For Orthopedic Sacral Waist Back Support,Tailbone Back Posture Corrector Lumbar Pain Belt(Universal(Waist Size :-S,M,L,Xl))Plastic & Aluminium,One Size View Details checkDetails

₹497

TYNOR Back Support Belt, Black, XXL, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹916

Control D Test Strips, 100 Count (Black) For control d Glucometer View Details checkDetails

₹899

Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer (with Bluetooth) with Vial of 10 Strips, 10 Lancets and a Lancing Device FREE for Accurate Blood Sugar Testing View Details checkDetails

₹1,292

Accu-Chek Instant Test Strips, 50 Count (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

OneTouch Select Plus Simple glucometer machine | Simple & accurate testing of Blood sugar levels at home | Global Iconic Brand | FREE 10 Test Strips + 10 Sterile Lancets + 1 Lancing device View Details checkDetails

₹875

Dr. Morepen Gluco One BG03 Glucometer (25 Free Test Strips) View Details checkDetails

₹390

Omron Karada Scan Body Composition Monitor HBF-375 View Details checkDetails

₹8,255

HealthSense Full Body Composition Monitor | 8 Electrode BMI Weight Machine for Body Weight | Digital Fat Analyzer Machine with USB Rechargeable, 28 Essential Measurement & 1 Year Warranty – BS 200 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Omron HBF 214 Digital Full Body Composition Monitor with 4 User & Guest Mode Feature to Monitor BMI, Body Age, Vesceral Fat Level, Body Fat & Skeletal Muscle Percentage (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,745

Omron HN 289 (Black) Automatic Personal Digital Weight Machine With Large LCD Display and 4 Sensor Technology For Accurate Weight Measurement View Details checkDetails

₹1,424

Dr Trust Digital Smart Electronic Rechargeable Bluetooth Fitness Body Composition Monitor Fat Analyzer Weight Machine and Weighing Scale-509 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,234

HealthSense Weight Machine for Body Weight, Digital Weighing Scale with Step-On Technology, Error Indicator, 1 Year Warranty & Batteries Included - Dura-Glass PS 120 View Details checkDetails

₹899

MEDITIVE Bluetooth Digital BMI Weight Scale with Body Fat Analyzer and Fitness Body Composition Monitor, with Mobile App View Details checkDetails

₹899

Oral B Pro 3 Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 3 Cleaning Modes with Pressure Sensor, 3D Brushing Action, 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹2,939

AGARO Cosmic Max Sonic Tooth Brush Black & AGARO Oral Irrigator, Portable, Cordless & Rechargeable, 200 Ml Combo View Details checkDetails

₹3,298

ORACURA® Smart PLUS Water Flosser® OC200 LITE White with 2 Nozzle tips | Portable & Rechargeable | Custom 8 Water Pressure Settings | 200ml Water Tank Capacity | IPX7 Waterproof | 365 Days Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,851.55

AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush (Rosegold) & AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush (Black) - Oral Care Combo View Details checkDetails

₹3,148

Oral B Vitality Rechargeable Rotating Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 2 Brushing Modes (Daily & Sensitive), 2 Min Timer with Quadpacer, 2 Year Warranty, IPX7 Water Resistant, Round Brush Head, (Blue, 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,559

AGARO Ultra Dental Flosser for Teeth, Portable, Cordless & Rechargeable, 4 Cleaning Modes, IPX7 Waterproof with 200ml Detachable Water Tank, Flossing at Home & Travel, Oral Flosser, Oral Irrigator View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Hey shopaholics, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end soon! If you have not made the most of this event, this is your ultimate chance to grab the most exciting deals on healthcare products. From knee caps that offer superior joint support to body posture correctors that help reduce strain and improve alignment, these smart solutions can make your daily wellness easier. Additionally, keep track of your health effortlessly with accurate glucometers and other monitoring devices, which are made for modern needs. Now is the perfect time to invest in your health as Republic Day Sale brings you unbeatable offers. Get up to 70% off on top-quality products before the sale ends.

Explore unmissable deals on health care devices during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Explore unmissable deals on health care devices during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top deals for you

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 70% off on the best massagers for pain relief

Relax and rejuvenate with soothing massagers now available at incredible discounts! From handheld options to full-body massage devices, there is something for everyone looking to ease tension and stress after a long day. Enjoy deep tissue relief, improved circulation, and muscle relaxation in the comfort of your home. Whether you need a neck massager, foot massager, or portable handheld device, grab these wellness essentials during the Amazon Sale and treat yourself to ultimate relaxation.

Top deals on the best massager brands in India:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 30% off on BP monitors

A home BP monitor is a must-have for keeping track of your heart health. Regular monitoring can help detect hypertension early, prevent complications, and guide treatment plans effectively. With advanced features like memory storage and easy-to-read displays, modern BP monitors ensure accuracy and convenience. Don’t miss out on the Amazon sale 2025 to grab this health essential at an unbeatable price. Invest in your well-being and make informed lifestyle changes with this handy device.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on thermometers

A reliable thermometer is an essential tool for managing fevers and illnesses at home. Accurate temperature readings help you monitor health conditions and decide when to seek medical attention. Moreover, modern digital thermometers are fast, precise, and easy to use for all ages. Amazon's sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on this vital health gadget at a great price.

Check out our top picks:

Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on the best body posture correctors

Say goodbye to slouching with posture correctors available at irresistible discounts during the Amazon Sale! These innovative devices gently align your back and shoulders to encourage better posture, reducing pain and strain caused by prolonged sitting or incorrect posture. With adjustable straps and comfortable designs, they may be perfect for all-day wear. Improve your posture and confidence while enjoying huge savings. Shop now and invest in your spinal health today!

Check out our top picks:

Great Republic Day Sale: Get winter care essentials at up to 70% off

Beat the winter chill with must-have winter care devices available at fantastic discounts during the Amazon Sale! Hot water bags, steamers, and nebulisers are essential for staying cozy and managing seasonal health issues. Soothe sore muscles, clear nasal congestion, or maintain respiratory health with these reliable products. Grab them now at great prices and stay warm, healthy, and comfortable all season long.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 60% off on the best ankle supports

Experience superior ankle protection and recovery with the best ankle support for sprain available at up to 60% off this Republic Day Sale! Ideal for sports enthusiasts, people recovering from injuries, or those who need extra support, these products stabilise your ankle and reduce the risk of sprains or discomfort. They feature breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and ergonomic designs to help you stay active without compromising comfort. Shop now and keep your steps strong and steady while enjoying exclusive discounts during this limited-time offer.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get the best knee caps at up to 50% off

Protect your knees and enjoy enhanced mobility with premium kneecaps available at amazing discounts during the Amazon Sale! These essential supports are perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone recovering from knee injuries. Designed to provide compression and stability, knee caps may help to reduce strain during movement and protect your joints. Don't miss the chance to grab these wellness essentials at unbeatable prices and give your knees the care they deserve!

Check out our top picks:

Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 60% off on the best back supports

Relieve back pain and improve posture with back support products available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon sale. Whether you sit for long hours at a desk or need post-injury support, these ergonomic solutions provide the right amount of comfort and compression for a healthier spine. They are designed for both everyday use and specialised therapeutic needs. Additionally, they can also help to reduce stress on your lower back and promote better posture. Don’t miss out on discounts of up to 60% on these essential health aids!

Top deals on the best back supports:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get glucometers at significant discounts of up to 50% off

Keep track of your blood sugar levels with advanced glucometers available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale! These easy-to-use devices may provide accurate readings and help you stay in control of your health anytime, anywhere. Choose from trusted brands offering features like large memory storage, fast results, and easy data transfer. Stay proactive about your health by grabbing these essential devices at unbeatable prices today.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale: Get weighing scales at up to 50% off

Track your fitness journey with precision using smart weighing scales available at attractive discounts. Whether you are managing weight or building muscle, these digital scales may provide accurate readings with smart features like BMI calculation and data syncing with health apps. Shop now during the Amazon Sale and grab these must-have devices for a healthier lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 75% off | Body massagers, neck massagers, recliners and more at great deals

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 50% off on the best oral care devices

Upgrade your oral hygiene routine with advanced oral care devices now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale! From electric toothbrushes to water flossers, these products are designed to give you professional-grade care at home. Enjoy cleaner teeth, healthier gums, and fresher breath with innovative technology. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your dental care regimen while enjoying fantastic savings.

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions

  • When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale end?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13, 2025, and will run until January 19, 2025. It is the perfect opportunity to grab massive discounts on various products, including healthcare devices, with additional bank discounts, cashback, and coupons.

  • Are there any bank discounts or cashback during the sale?

    Yes, during the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy exclusive bank discounts, cashbacks, and coupons with SBI and ICICI cards. You can get a wide range of products, including healthcare devices like glucometers, weighing scales, and massagers at discounted prices. Make sure to check the terms and conditions for eligibility.

  • What types of healthcare devices are included in the sale?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale features a wide range of healthcare devices, including blood pressure monitors, glucometers, massagers, body posture correctors, and more, with discounts of up to 70%. Take advantage of this opportunity to buy essential health products at incredible prices.

  • Can I return or exchange healthcare devices purchased during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon offers easy returns or exchanges for most healthcare devices purchased during the sale. The return window is typically 10-30 days from delivery, depending on the seller’s return policy. Ensure the product is unused and in its original packaging for smooth processing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

