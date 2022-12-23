Amid Omicron BF.7 spread, here are signs your cough is due to Covid-19

New Omicron BF.7 subvariant of Covid has been behind the massive surge in hospitalisations in China and it has been speculated that the virus can lead to deaths of millions across China in next few months. The same subvariant has so far infected 4 people in India but health authorities and experts say there is no reason to press the panic button as yet. Omicron BF.7 has a quicker infection rate and is difficult to detect in RT-PCR test. It is known to affect people who are unvaccinated, weak immunity - children, elderly, pregnant women - or those with co-morbidities. Vaccinated people are said to report milder symptoms in case of infection. (Also read: Omicron BF.7 scare: Tips to boost immunity amid global rise in Covid cases)

OMICRON BF.7: IS IT DEADLIER THAN OTHERS?

"With the arrival of the new Omicron BF.7 virus, people have started feeling cautious and vulnerable to the symptoms of this infection. As the new sub-variant is highly transmissible and has shown signs of overriding the built-up immunity of the previous variants, it has become one of the most dangerous forms of Covid yet. The symptoms of this variant are similar to those of an earlier Covid infection, like fever, cough, sore throat, weakness, nausea, and diarrhoea. However, it is important to understand what kind of cough or sore throat symptoms could mean exposure to this virus," says Dr Deepak Verma Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOU HAVE COVID COUGH

Dr Verma shares with us how one can determine if one's cough is associated with Covid or some other infection.

1. Type of cough

The majority of Covid patients develop a dry cough rather than a wet cough. It begins mildly but persists and worsens over the course of several weeks. As a result, it causes other difficulties such as chest tightness and difficulty in breathing. If the person has a cough that is not going away in a couple of days, it is a sign of a bigger disease, which can be Covid. They must immediately limit exposure to public spaces and get tested.

2. Tiredness

A general cough infection does not cause intense fatigue and weakness. A Covid infection can immediately weaken the body’s defences and make it exhausted to the point that even daily activities become difficult. Along with that, a Covid cough makes it difficult to get a sound sleep at night, which in turn leaves the body unrested and tired.

3. Runny nose/fever

A Covid cough often presents itself with other symptoms like a constant sore throat, runny nose, coughing attacks, mild to moderate fever, and shortness of breath. These symptoms can start out mild but get worse over time as the Covid virus rapidly multiplies in the chest lining of the infected person, compromising lung function.

4. Exposure to public spaces

The reason why a person might have developed a persistent cough can be determined by exposure to spaces that are more prone to the virus. If the person has eaten something off-season that could have triggered a cough or inhaled fumes, then the cough could be a result of those activities. However, if the person has been abroad or has recently come in contact with people having Covid symptoms, then they might be at risk of Covid infection. The persisting cough could be a symptom of that. In such cases, it is advised to get tested as soon as possible and quarantine oneself until the symptoms improve.

Why it is important to recognise Covid symptoms

"Covid infections have presented a full spectrum of symptoms. For some people, Covid can be asymptomatic, and they get better without experiencing much discomfort, but on the other hand, Covid is known to be severely impactful and has even led to many deaths all around the world. Therefore, it is important to be aware of all signs and symptoms of the disease and get tested immediately if any Covid-like symptoms appear for the protection of themselves and others around them," says Dr Deepak Verma.

