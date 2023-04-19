Heat wave in India: 11 worrying signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

It is not unusual for the large parts of north India to experience brutal heatwave in peak summers but what is concerning this time around is temperature soaring to record levels in April. The extreme heat poses serious health risks as it alters body's natural mechanism to regulate temperature. Heat stroke, dehydration, fatigue, diarrhoea, confusion, and heat cramps are some of the common illnesses caused by scorching heat outside. There could also be long-term effects of extreme weather conditions. In many cases, chronic health conditions have been seen to be worsening due to heatwave. Moreover, people also experience behavioural change as a result of a rapid rise in temperature. (Also read: Avoid these pet care mistakes at all costs in summer season) Heat stroke, dehydration, fatigue, diarrhoea, confusion, and heat cramps are some of the common illnesses caused by scorching heat outside. (Freepik)

"Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. It occurs when the body's temperature regulation system fails to cool the body down, leading to a dangerously high body temperature," says Dr Rakesh Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine – Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur.

Prolonged exposure to heat causes heat exhaustion and if it isn't treated, it can lead to heatstroke. Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition and happens when your core body temperature reaches 104 F (40 C) or higher. It can cause permanent damage to your brain and other vital organs that could even lead to death.

"Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are similar, however there are some important distinctions. Heat exhaustion is caused by two factors: prolonged exposure to excessively high temperatures and a lack of water. This can result in excessive sweating, quick breathing, and a rapid yet weak pulse," says Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Dr Rakesh Gupta and Dr Pavan Pai share signs and symptoms of heat stroke that you shouldn't ignore:

1. High body temperature: A core body temperature of 104°F (40°C) or higher is a common sign of heat stroke and one should rush to get medical attention if this happens.

2. Rapid heartbeat: The heart may beat faster in response to the high body temperature.

3. Rapid breathing: The body may try to cool itself down by breathing more quickly. As you overheat, your heart is put under tremendous strain. Why? It must pump harder and quicker to ensure that your body's natural cooling processes maintain your temperature regulated. This might result in difficulty breathing or hyperventilation.

4. Confusion or disorientation: Heat stroke can affect brain function, causing confusion, disorientation, and even seizures. Exertional heat stroke disrupts your central nervous system, so a lack of coordination, disorientation, anger, or inability to walk are major warning signs.

5. Headache: A severe headache, often accompanied by dizziness or lightheadedness, can be a symptom of heat stroke. This symptom is usually caused by dehydration or the overall effect of heat stroke on the central nervous system.

6. Nausea and vomiting: The body's natural response to high body temperature can include nausea and vomiting.

7. Dry, hot skin: The skin may feel dry, hot, and flushed, and may not sweat despite the high body temperature.

8. Muscle cramps or weakness: Heat stroke can cause muscle cramps, weakness, or even loss of consciousness. This is one of the first indications of heat-related sickness after exercise and is also known as heat cramps. When you sweat in extreme heat, you may have severe spasms, particularly in your legs, arms, or abdomen.

9. A lack of sweat or an excess of it: When you are exposed to intense heat for an extended period of time, your body quits attempting to maintain its core internal temperature. Hence, with conventional heat stroke (the sort that develops gradually), you may really cease sweating. If you have exertional heat stroke, you will probably start sweating profusely.

10. Feeling dizzy, sick, or vomiting: Your body will get progressively dehydrated as you continue to sweat. The heat will begin to impact numerous organs, which might increase any of the heat stroke symptoms listed above and lead to dizziness, fainting, nausea, or vomiting.

11. Skin rashes: In both conventional and exertional heat strokes, the body sends blood flow towards the skin to cool itself down, causing it to appear red. Depending on the sort of heat stroke you have, your skin may also feel excessively clammy or extremely dry.

"While waiting for emergency care, take urgent efforts to cool the hot individual. Heatstroke need immediate medical attention. Heatstroke may swiftly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles if left untreated. The longer you wait for treatment, the worse the damage becomes, raising your chances of major complications or death," says Dr Pai.

