Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer shares how to get ‘toned arms in a short time’ with high intensity Tabata workout. Watch

High-intensity interval training continues to be one of the most effective ways to build strength and burn fat in less time. Among its variations, Tabata training stands out for its short, intense bursts of exercise followed by brief rest periods, helping improve endurance, strength, and muscle tone efficiently.

Vinod Channa reveals an effective 4-minute Tabata workout for arms. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani in their fitness journeys, explains in his May 16 Instagram post why this method works so effectively. (Also read: Chiranjeevi at 70 impresses internet with high-energy workout routine ahead of Mega 158, fans say 'legend never rests’ )

High-intensity Tabata workout for toned arms

“Toned Arms in Short Time? Possible… but only if you survive these deadly 4 minutes. This TABATA workout follows the classic 20 sec ON / 10 sec OFF rule with 4 intense exercises designed to fire up your arms, burn fat, and test your endurance at the same time,” Vinod wrote in his post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Sounds easy until the timer starts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Sounds easy until the timer starts.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} To begin the routine, Vinod recommends just a few basic essentials: a mat, a pair of dumbbells suited to one’s fitness level, and most importantly, the mindset to not quit halfway through. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To begin the routine, Vinod recommends just a few basic essentials: a mat, a pair of dumbbells suited to one’s fitness level, and most importantly, the mindset to not quit halfway through. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The workout is structured around the Tabata principle, which involves 20 seconds of intense exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated in quick succession to maximise results in minimal time.

20 seconds work, 10 seconds rest

In the demonstration video, the trainer begins with hammer curls performed for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest. This is then followed by crab walks for another 20 seconds, again with a short rest period.

Next, he moves to elbow joint-to-overhead presses, performed for 20 seconds to target the arms and shoulders, followed by a 10-second recovery break. The final move in the circuit is the quadrupedal walk, again performed for 20 seconds to engage multiple muscle groups and improve overall upper-body stability.

Why this workout works

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The sequence is designed to keep the body under constant tension while allowing minimal recovery, making it an efficient fat-burning and muscle-toning workout. Vinod’s Tabata-based arm routine highlights how short, structured bursts of exercise can deliver effective results, especially when combined with consistency and proper form.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON