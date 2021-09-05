Angad Bedi builds stability and core with Bosu ball routine in video, Neha Dhupia comments

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who will be welcoming his second child soon with his wife Neha Dhupia, never misses a chance to hit the gym. The actor often shares workout videos on his social media account to motivate his fans to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle. The star's latest workout video shows him mixing strength training and stability building exercise at the gym. We are inspired.

Angad posted an intense video of himself working out with his trainer at the gym. He captioned the clip, "Saturday is for Stability work with @mirandabrinston works well on overall body stability and core. #trainhard #workhardplayhard #gymshark."

The father-of-one exercised on a Bosu gym ball while carrying weights in both his hands. He did Bosu Step-up and knee raises with dumbbells in the video. With the Bosu ball, he worked on his stability and core, and the weights added a layer of difficulty to the whole routine. Watch it here:

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi's Med Ball Slam video will have you pumped up in no time

The video begins with Angad doing Step-up and knee raises while holding weights in both his hands. Throughout the routine, Angad's one foot is placed on the Bosu ball, balanced on an elevated platform, as he brings his other leg forward to stand on top of the ball and raise his knee. The video is a testament to the actor's goal-worthy core stability.

Angad wore an orange T-shirt with black shorts and a baseball cap to do the exercise. The video got several likes and comments from netizens. His wife Neha Dhupia also took to the comments section to praise the star by posting a fire emoticon.

Neha Dhupia's comment.

Benefits:

Doing Bosu Step-up and knee raises with dumbbells will help build the hip muscles and leg strength. It also helps with muscle and strength imbalances. The routine also activates your core muscles.

Meanwhile, Angad and his wife Neha Dhupia recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi just a few months later.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter