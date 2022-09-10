Ankita Konwar's easy yoga asana to keep her hip mobility in check impresses hubby Milind Soman: Watch video

Milind Soman, 56, and his wife, Ankita Konwar, 31, are the internet's favourite fitness enthusiasts. The couple loves going on hikes in difficult terrains, running marathons, taking up workout challenges, practising yoga, and so much more to keep their lifestyle in check. Even when they travel across the globe for leisure, they never miss out on a day of working out. Need proof? One look at their respective Instagram profiles, and you will know. Moreover, Ankita's latest post backs our statement as she checked her hip mobility during her holiday in Ladakh and got a compliment from Milind Soman.

Ankita Konwar keeps her hip mobility in check with yoga

Recently, Ankita shared a video of herself titled 'Check your hip mobility [smiley face emoji]' on Instagram. The 31-year-old fitness freak captioned her post, "Try this to check your hip mobility." It shows her sitting on a rug and practising yoga in an open space with cloudy blue skies, majestic mountains, and sparse greenery in the backdrop. She did a yoga flow asana to enhance her hip mobility in the clip. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Milind Soman flags off 450 km run from Jhansi to Delhi on August 15, completes 58 km in one day: Watch video)

The video begins with Ankita, dressed in a pink tank top and dark pink yoga pants, sitting cross-legged on the rug with folded hands. Then, without any support, she takes her legs back and balances her body on her knees. She follows this by sitting on the rug without any support and standing upright. Apart from hip mobility, this yoga flow routine helps keep the core muscles in check.

After Ankita shared the clip, her post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Even her husband, Milind Soman, hearted the video and showered her with praise. He wrote, "Amazing!! [clapping hands emojis]." A user commented, "This is amazing Anky." Another said, "Fantastic."

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar married Milind Soman in April 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.

