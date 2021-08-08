Ankita Konwar enjoying a 10k Sunday run in Guwahati is the weekend motivation we need

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is staying in Guwahati currently. However, holidays do not mean that health has taken a back seat for the fitness enthusiast. She regularly goes for uphill runs in her area and shares videos with her fans to motivate them. Her latest video on Instagram also shows Ankita enjoying a run during a pleasant morning today.

Ankita took to Instagram to share that she went for a 10k run on Sunday, August 8. She enjoyed the weekend with a much-needed vigorous session and explored new routes in Guwahati while doing so. Her video will encourage you to take out your shoes and go for a run to shake off that weekend fatigue.

Ankita captioned her clip, "Sunday run, 10k done. Exploring different routes of Guwahati this time. Much fun. #feelitreelit #instareels #running #guwahati #northeastindia." Watch it here.

To post the Instagram reel, Ankita chose a remix of Travis Scott's famous song Goosebumps. The video begins with Ankita running downhill on a scenic route and shifts to her going up the hill with a satisfied smile on her face. She wore a grey tank top and purple-coloured shorts for the session.

Recently, Ankita had shared her adventure on Instagram. She revealed that she went for a trail run in Guwahati looking for a waterfall.

The 29-year-old said in the post that Guwahati stores several beautiful places where one can go for a run. Ankita added that she enjoyed a run in the hills as it was a balmy morning.

The post was captioned, "Went on a trail run looking for a waterfall. Wonderful morning minus the heat. Guwahati has so many beautiful places to run tbh. What's your favourite place to run? #running #thursdaythrills #trailrun #guwahati #northeastindia #indianrunners."

Ankita is married to the celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Alibaug. They often share loveable posts for each other on social media.

