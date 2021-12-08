Ankita Konwar 'managed to fight' her lazy self with self-sadhana

Ankita Konwar is currently on an exciting journey from Mumbai to Delhi. The fitness enthusiast is crewing for husband Milind Soman who is cycling the distance. Even though Ankita loves being on the road and in her running shoes, when it comes to all fitness activities, she is happy to help Milind by crewing with him in the car. The couple recently reached Udaipur and Ankita scooped out some time for herself and ran a short distance of eight kilometers. She also posed for a post-run picture beside a lake in Udaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita, on Wednesday, showed us how to beat our laziness with calm, peace and a little bit of fitness and meditation. Ankita keeps advocating for the importance of taking out time for ourselves and doing things that we love. When it comes to fitness, we trust Ankita with showing us how to do it the right way by blending mental peace and physical fitness. On Wednesday, she showed it to us, yet again.

After reaching Deoghar, Ankita had a calm morning of sorts when she woke up a little late and got little delayed to start the day. But that’s okay, because she also fought her lazy self with almost half hour of self-sadhana. Ankita shared a time lapse video of herself practising sadhana – a compilation of various free hand exercises and meditation – on her Instagram profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'At the crack of dawn,' Ankita Konwar did this...

In the video, Ankita can be seen doing it all – from cobras, to stretches, to squats and meditation. She also performed a few of the breathing exercises to detox her body and mind in order to start the day on the right foot. "25 minutes of self-sadhana today. Deogarh was super cold, so woke up late and got late. But still managed to fight my lazy self. Because we are better than our lazy selves," read her caption. Take a look at her video here:

Sadhana, as performed by Ankita, has a higher goal – finding enlightenment. However, it also helps in developing the flexibility of the body, reducing stress and mastering a complicated yoga asana.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.