Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar meditate outdoors at night, ace Yoga's Sukhasana

For the uninitiated, Yoga at night is a great remedy to release stress, anxiety or tension in the mind or body and help restore balance to prepare you for a good night's rest before bedtime and Milind Soman was seen doing the same with wife Ankita Konwar. Making morning Yoga session look oh-so-mainstream, the couple rolled out their Yoga mats in a garden area at night and entered into deep meditation with Sukhasana or easy pose of Yoga.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the duo shared a video that gave a glimpse of their serene fitness session in pitch dark. The video featured Milind ditching his regular athleisure wear for a spotless white kurta pyjama and Ankita donning a full sleeves blue nightsuit as they sat cross-legged with their eyes closed and hands resting on their knees.

The video was captioned, “May the rulers of the earth keep to the path of virtue Acknowledge the ‘guru’ in you, that’s been guiding you all along (sic)” and punctuated with double heart emojis.

Method:

Sit on a Yoga mat or on the floor with your legs stretched out. Bend one of your legs and place it under the opposite thigh and repeat the same with the other leg.

Sit erect, keep your head, neck and trunk aligned in a straight line, put your hands on your knees or thighs in Chin Mudra or Jnana Mudra. Turn your palms up to be receptive or down to feel grounded and inhaling slowly, feel your spine grow long while on exhaling, root down through your seat.

Benefits:

Apart from finding stillness and tranquility, this asana relieves muscle and joint pains as it helps the practitioner in maintaining a good posture, gives flexibility, keeps the back straight and provides strength to the legs. This in turn lengthens the back muscles and spine, broadens the collarbones and chest, stretches the external aspect of the knees and unlocks the hips.

