Ankita Konwar shares trick to reduce sun tan, get glowing skin: No it doesn't make you fair

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast and body positivity icon. The 30-year-old not only motivates her followers to stay healthy, but she also actively talks about accepting your body and how people shame those who have dark skin tones. Recently, she took to Instagram to talk about a quick trick to reduce sun tan at home, but not without putting a disclaimer that it does not make one fair.

Ankita and Milind often go on runs around the city to stay healthy and fit. Amid this, the couple also has to run under the harsh sun, which often leads to skin tanning. On Monday, she took to her gram to share a video talking about a cool hack that helps her reduce sun tan - two spoons of curd.

The video shows Ankita applying two spoons of curd on her face. Then, she instructed her followers to let the curd dry naturally. Once the curd dries off, she asked netizens to wash it off. "My number one trick with sun tan. No it doesn't make you fair, it makes your 'brown' glow," Ankita captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | Milind Soman's running ‘therapy’ with Ankita Konwar is our Monday fitness inspo

The video begins with the words, "Here's a quick trick to reduce your sun tan and make it glow instead," as Ankita takes out two spoons of curd on a plate. She added that one can even take two spoons from the curd they were eating for this skin hack. Ankita applied the curd on her face and let it dry.

This trick will leave you with glowing skin and reduce skin tanning too. Curd is a natural suntan remover and easily replenishes the skin. Moreover, curd helps people with oily skin and provides a natural glow.

After Ankita posted the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Milind Soman also reacted to her post by dropping a like.

Ankita and Milind tied the knot in 2018 in Alibaug. Their close friends and family attended the intimate ceremony.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON