Another day, ‘another yoga pose’ from Shruti Seth’s living room

Shruti had no midweek blues for Wednesday because she had yoga. In the Instagram reel shared by her on Instagram, Shruti can be seen performing three yoga positions. Shruti can be seen standing on the floor, with her hips balanced with a chair, as she performed the yoga variations of uttanasana.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:21 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shruti Seth never takes a day off from her fitness routine. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted in quaint corners of her house, engrossed in her workout routine. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

On Wednesday, Shruti dropped a fresh video of herself performing various yoga positions, and it is serving the necessary workout motivation for us, all the while giving us major fitness FOMO. Often snippets from her workout diaries make their way on her Instagram profile and they are a treat for sore eyes.

Shruti had no midweek blues for Wednesday because she had yoga. In the Instagram reel shared by her on Instagram, Shruti can be seen performing three yoga positions. Shruti can be seen standing on the floor, with her hips balanced with a chair, as she performed the yoga variations of uttanasana.

In the video, Shruti can be seen interlocking her hands behind her back as she bent down with her hips supported on a chair, as she moved her hands on top of her head. In the next part of the video, Shruti can be seen performing the Gomukhasana as she held her palms behind her back and bent down. In the last part of the video, Shruti performed the reverse prayer position as she held her hands in a namaskar position behind her back. Take a look:

“Chair supported Uttanasana variations,” wrote Shruti in her caption and pointed out the yoga asanas performed by her – “Hands interlocked behind the back, gaumukhasana hands, inverted namaste behind the back.”

Uttanasana variations, as performed by the actor in the video, have multiple benefits. It helps in maintaining the functions of liver, kidneys and spleen, and also improves the flexibility of the hips. It strengthens knees and spine and enhances posture and alignment of the body. It also improves blood circulation.

