Shruti Seth’s belt supported abdominal workout is perfect Iyengar Yoga for home

When not lighting up our feeds with joy by sharing lively clips of her 5-year-old daughter, actor Shruti Seth is seen motivating fans towards a fitter lifestyle and this work week is no different. For all the health freaks who can’t go to gym as it rains heavily outside, Shruti lays the perfect fitness inspiration as she gets her dose of exercise at home with Iyengar Yoga’s belt supported abdominal workout.

For the uninitiated, Iyengar Yoga is a Yoga form which stresses on detail, precision and alignment in the performance of Yoga postures. It was developed and named after B K S Iyengar in 1970s.

Taking to her social media handle, the Shararat fame star shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her rigorous exercise session and made us roll out our Yoga mats while brushing aside our jinxed workout procrastination. Donning a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black trousers, Shruti pulled back her tresses into a high bun to keep her hair off her face during the intense fitness drill.

Looping a resistance band under her armpit and onto the soles of her feet, Shruti performed Naukasana or Yoga’s boat pose before moving onto other asanas. She shared in the caption, “Belt supported abdominal workout Great support for holding postures and avoiding leaning into the lumbar spine. Loop the belt under the armpit and onto the soles (sic).”

Shruti added, “Pose1: boat pose hold for 30secinds to a minute Legs perpendicular to the floor Hold for a minute max Swinging legs side to side 4 reps on each side Rest and repeat (sic).” She concluded by pointing out, “DISCLAIMER: Do this under supervision of a trained instructor. #homeworkout #fitmom #iyengaryoga #iyengar #belt #yogawithprops #shruphotodiary (sic).”

Benefits:

Naukasana helps in regulating blood flow at sugar level and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys and also strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

