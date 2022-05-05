Are Ayurvedic medicines safe? Expert reveals worrying side effects of popular herbs

Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal system, has been around for thousands of years and trusted by millions for its holistic approach towards health. Ayurveda focuses more on prevention of disease and balancing mind, body and spirit and the medicinal formulations are believed to have natural ingredients devoid of any side-effect. However, according to recent studies, long-term use of Ayurvedic herbal medicines could lead to certain health complications. It could be due to possible adulteration and some inherent toxicities, says a National Library of Medicine article. In the article it's mentioned how a 35-year-old hepatitis patient who took swarnabhasma got her liver injury worsened and a 47-year-old woman with rheumatoid arthritis who took an unknown tablet containing steroid as an adulterant for 2 years and developed side effects typical of steroid excess. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on rules to consume nuts, dos and don'ts, best time to eat)

High doses of certain Ayurveda herbs or taking them for a longer period can lead to many side-effects such as abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, loose motions and allergic rash.

Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post says that much like Allopathy, Ayurvedic herbal medicines should also not be taken without any expert's advice as they can cause several side effects. She also revealed how the long-term usage of herb sarpagandha that is recommended for controlling blood pressure can cause depression.

"Are Ayurvedic medicines safe? The answer is yes and no. Some of the medicines when they are mild herbs, they are safe for you but there are strong herbs that are not safe for you," says Dr Radhamony.

The Ayurveda expert goes on to add that Ashwagandha is a very-very heavy toxic herb and Shatavari if not given by a doctor and if it is not suitable for you, can cause menstrual irregularities.

"Unfortunately, the regulations on Ayurvedic medicines are not as stringent as Allopathic medicines in India and most of the medicines are available over the counter without prescription. This leads to buying and consuming these medicines mindlessly, without knowing if it is suitable or not," writes Dr Radhamony in the Instagram post.

